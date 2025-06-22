Primeaux holds tenuous lead with 18 holes left Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Gage Primeaux stormed back from a four-stroke deficit and is the leader heading into the final round of the 46th annual Lake Charles City Championship at Mallard Golf Club.

Primeaux shot a 3-under 69 Saturday and is 2-under for the tournament.

The 2017 champion leads 5-time champ Matt Nicholas by one stroke.

Primeaux made his move on the par-5 No. 13 with an eagle to take a one-stroke lead. He dropped back into a tie after a bogey on No. 15 but birdied No. 16 for the second consecutive round.

Nicholas, the first-round leader, couldn’t reproduce the same magic he had in the first round when he made the turn at 5-under. He shot a 73 after a 69 on Friday.

Charles Spencer had a great front nine and briefly took the tournament lead at 3-under after his third birdie on the front nine on No. 8. But he got tripped up on the back nine with four bogeys and a double-bogey from the 10th to the 15th.

Garrett Trahan sits in third, two shots behind Primeaux after a one-under 71 on Saturday.

Championship Fight

First round scores

Gage Primeaux 73-69—142

Matt Nicholas 69-74—143

Garrett Trahan 73-71—144

Charles Spence 72-74—146

Landen East 74-73—147

Kye Hanks 74-74—148

John Morrissey 73-75—148

Jacob Lejeune 73-75—148

Blake DeReese 76-73—149

President’s Flight

Thad Gaspard 78-74—152

Cameron Langley 74-79—153

Zachary Robertson 75-78—153

Collin Jones 76-78—154

Billy Gabbert 78-78—156

Blake Marceaux 81-76—157

Chris Hood 80-80—160

Harry Shaheen 80-81—161

Alex Augustine 82-80—162

Christian McCleon 81-86—167

Jacobo Santacoloma WD

First flight

Kane Hanks 72

Cody Small 73

Paul Hensley 73

Corey Theriot 74

David Martin 76

Cristian Gette 77

Cody Lewis 78

Tyler Istre 80

Dustin Bertrand 71

Cody Stroud 82

Kolby Trosclair 84

Second Flight

Grant LaRocca 73

Patrick Osborne 76

Jaxson Caldwell 77

Chance Curlee 79

Cole Bergeron 80

Evan Comeaux 81

Jason Katchur 82

Noah Hinton 84

Austin Creel 85

Josh Trucke 85

Dustin Ratliff 87

Garrison Connell 90

Third Flight

Bill Hamrick 77

James Karam 78

Travis Furs 83

Mark Ledoux 84

Samuel Lepage 86

Zachary Nicholas 86

Cory Breaux 87

Brandon Nowlin 90

Matt Stewart 95

Dustin Perron 96

Kolby Delino 102

Fourth Flight

Marshall Alexander 84

Andrew Hebert 85

Wesley Littleton 85

Blake Reynolds 93

Drew Beard 95

Anthony Hampton 96

Ryan Benoit 96

Sam Wade 96

Jason James 98

George Wilkerson 99

Trey Quinn 102

Fifth Flight

Cody Oliver 88

Ryan Ardoin 88

David Poole 91

Trent Manuel 95

Jeff Spears 96

Derrick Fendley 107

Chase Parmentier 110

Gabriel LaLand 112

Senior A

Bryron Martin 73

Charles Manuel 74

Doug Quienalty 76

Brian LaRocca 76

Donnie Abshire 79

David Huber 82

Troy Higgonbotham 84

Kevin Primeaux 88

Walt Dulany 88

Senior B

Mike Beglis 80

Doyle Carter 81

Billy Creel 83

Jonathan Courville 84

Mike Farley 85

Joseph Bourgeois 86

Kevin Snyder 87

Ricky Menard 92

Carl Cole 93

Super Senior A

Sid Bradley 76

Charlie Buller 80

Lloyd Guillory 84

Kurt Hamilton 84

Pap Williams 84

Wendell Christian 86

Marcus Leonard 89

William Wiese 95

Super Senior B

Kevin Broussard 83

Val East 86

Gene Loar 88

Karl Bertrand 90

Michael Carter 91

Michael Rousseau 91

Barry Hood 92

Sam Marsigia 97

Lindsay Barnes 99

Samuel Baynes 100

Ricky Anderson 106

Time Players 8:00 AM Pap Williams Wendell Christian Marcus Leonard William Wiese 8:08 AM Sid Bradley Charlie Buller Lloyd Guillory Kurt Hamilton 8:16 AM Lindsay Barnes Samuel Baynes Ricky Anderson 8:24 AM Michael Carter Sam Marsiglia Karl Bertrand 8:32 AM Kevin Broussard Val East Gene Loar 8:40 AM Robert Cameron Greg Comeaux Barry Hood 8:48 AM Scott Landreneau Brent Soileau Todd Fontenot Mike Holland 8:56 AM Joseph Adaway Chad Langley Chris Fontenot Trent Trahan 9:04 AM Kevin Snyder Ricky Menard Carl Cole 9:12 AM Jonathan Courville Mike Farley Joseph Bourgeois 9:20 AM Mike Beglis Doyle Carter Billy Creel 9:28 AM Troy Higgonbotham Kevin Primeaux Walt Dulany 9:36 AM Doug Quienalty Donnie Abshire David Huber 9:44 AM Byron Martin Charles Manuel Brian LaRocca 9:52 AM Jeff Spears Derrick Fendley Chase Parmentier Gabriel LaLande 10:00 AM Cody Oliver Ryan Ardoin David Poole Trent Manuel 10:08 AM Jason James George Wilkerson Trey Quinn 10:16 AM Drew Beard Anthony Hampton Ryan Benoit Sam Wade 10:24 AM Marshall Alexander Andrew Hebert Wesley Littleton Blake Reynolds 10:32 AM Matt Stewart Dustin Perron Kolby Delino 10:40 AM Samuel Lepage Zachary Nicholas Cory Breaux Brandon Nowlin 10:48 AM Bill Hamrick James Karam Travis Furs Mark Ledoux 10:56 AM Austin Creel Josh Trucke Dustin Ratliff Garrison Connell 11:04 AM Cole Bergeron Evan Comeaux Jason Katchur Noah Hinton 11:12 AM Grant LaRocca Patrick Osborne Jaxson Caldwell Chance Curlee 11:20 AM Dustin Bertrand Cody Stroud Kolby Trosclair 11:28 AM Cristian Gette David Martin Cody Lewis Tyler Istre 11:36 AM Kane Hanks Cody Small Paul Henslee Corey Theriot 1:00 PM Bear Shaheen Alex Augustine Christian McCleon 1:08 PM Chris Hood Blake Marceaux Billy Gabbert 1:16 PM Zachary Robertson Collin Jones Cameron Langley Thad Gaspard 1:24 PM Blake DeReese Kye Hanks John Morrissey 1:32 PM Jacob Lejeune Landen East Charles Spence 1:40 PM Garrett Trahan Matt Nicholas Gage Primeaux