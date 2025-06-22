Primeaux holds tenuous lead with 18 holes left

Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

Gage Primeaux shot a 69 on Saturday at the 46th annual Lake Charles City Championship to leap frog first round leader Matt Nicholas. Primeaux holds a one-shot lead. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

Gage Primeaux stormed back from a four-stroke deficit and is the leader heading into the final round of the 46th annual Lake Charles City Championship at Mallard Golf Club.

Primeaux shot a 3-under 69 Saturday and is 2-under for the tournament.

The 2017 champion leads 5-time champ Matt Nicholas by one stroke.

Primeaux made his move on the par-5 No. 13 with an eagle to take a one-stroke lead. He dropped back into a tie after a bogey on No. 15 but birdied No. 16 for the second consecutive round.

Nicholas, the first-round leader, couldn’t reproduce the same magic he had in the first round when he made the turn at 5-under. He shot a 73 after a 69 on Friday.

Charles Spencer had a great front nine and briefly took the tournament lead at 3-under after his third birdie on the front nine on No. 8. But he got tripped up on the back nine with four bogeys and a double-bogey from the 10th to the 15th.

Garrett Trahan sits in third, two shots behind Primeaux after a one-under 71 on Saturday.

Championship Fight

First round scores

Gage Primeaux 73-69—142

Matt Nicholas 69-74—143

Garrett Trahan 73-71—144

Charles Spence 72-74—146

Landen East 74-73—147

Kye Hanks 74-74—148

John Morrissey 73-75—148

Jacob Lejeune 73-75—148

Blake DeReese 76-73—149

President’s Flight

Thad Gaspard 78-74—152

Cameron Langley 74-79—153

Zachary Robertson 75-78—153

Collin Jones 76-78—154

Billy Gabbert 78-78—156

Blake Marceaux 81-76—157

Chris Hood 80-80—160

Harry Shaheen 80-81—161

Alex Augustine 82-80—162

Christian McCleon 81-86—167

Jacobo Santacoloma WD

First flight

Kane Hanks 72

Cody Small 73

Paul Hensley 73

Corey Theriot 74

David Martin 76

Cristian Gette 77

Cody Lewis 78

Tyler Istre 80

Dustin Bertrand 71

Cody Stroud 82

Kolby Trosclair 84

Second Flight

Grant LaRocca 73

Patrick Osborne 76

Jaxson Caldwell 77

Chance Curlee 79

Cole Bergeron 80

Evan Comeaux 81

Jason Katchur 82

Noah Hinton 84

Austin Creel 85

Josh Trucke 85

Dustin Ratliff 87

Garrison Connell 90

Third Flight

Bill Hamrick 77

James Karam 78

Travis Furs 83

Mark Ledoux 84

Samuel Lepage 86

Zachary Nicholas 86

Cory Breaux 87

Brandon Nowlin 90

Matt Stewart 95

Dustin Perron 96

Kolby Delino 102

Fourth Flight

Marshall Alexander 84

Andrew Hebert 85

Wesley Littleton 85

Blake Reynolds 93

Drew Beard 95

Anthony Hampton 96

Ryan Benoit 96

Sam Wade 96

Jason James 98

George Wilkerson 99

Trey Quinn 102

Fifth Flight

Cody Oliver 88

Ryan Ardoin 88

David Poole 91

Trent Manuel 95

Jeff Spears 96

Derrick Fendley 107

Chase Parmentier 110

Gabriel LaLand 112

Senior A

Bryron Martin 73

Charles Manuel 74

Doug Quienalty 76

Brian LaRocca 76

Donnie Abshire 79

David Huber 82

Troy Higgonbotham 84

Kevin Primeaux 88

Walt Dulany 88

Senior B

Mike Beglis 80

Doyle Carter 81

Billy Creel 83

Jonathan Courville 84

Mike Farley 85

Joseph Bourgeois 86

Kevin Snyder 87

Ricky Menard 92

Carl Cole 93

Super Senior A

Sid Bradley 76

Charlie Buller 80

Lloyd Guillory 84

Kurt Hamilton 84

Pap Williams 84

Wendell Christian 86

Marcus Leonard 89

William Wiese 95

Super Senior B

Kevin Broussard 83

Val East 86

Gene Loar 88

Karl Bertrand 90

Michael Carter 91

Michael Rousseau 91

Barry Hood 92

Sam Marsigia 97

Lindsay Barnes 99

Samuel Baynes 100

Ricky Anderson 106

Time

Players

8:00 AM

Pap Williams

Wendell Christian

Marcus Leonard

William Wiese

8:08 AM

Sid Bradley

Charlie Buller

Lloyd Guillory

Kurt Hamilton

8:16 AM

Lindsay Barnes

Samuel Baynes

Ricky Anderson

8:24 AM

Michael Carter

Sam Marsiglia

Karl Bertrand

8:32 AM

Kevin Broussard

Val East

Gene Loar

8:40 AM

Robert Cameron

Greg Comeaux

Barry Hood

8:48 AM

Scott Landreneau

Brent Soileau

Todd Fontenot

Mike Holland

8:56 AM

Joseph Adaway

Chad Langley

Chris Fontenot

Trent Trahan

9:04 AM

Kevin Snyder

Ricky Menard

Carl Cole

9:12 AM

Jonathan Courville

Mike Farley

Joseph Bourgeois

9:20 AM

Mike Beglis

Doyle Carter

Billy Creel

9:28 AM

Troy Higgonbotham

Kevin Primeaux

Walt Dulany

9:36 AM

Doug Quienalty

Donnie Abshire

David Huber

9:44 AM

Byron Martin

Charles Manuel

Brian LaRocca

9:52 AM

Jeff Spears

Derrick Fendley

Chase Parmentier

Gabriel LaLande

10:00 AM

Cody Oliver

Ryan Ardoin

David Poole

Trent Manuel

10:08 AM

Jason James

George Wilkerson

Trey Quinn

10:16 AM

Drew Beard

Anthony Hampton

Ryan Benoit

Sam Wade

10:24 AM

Marshall Alexander

Andrew Hebert

Wesley Littleton

Blake Reynolds

10:32 AM

Matt Stewart

Dustin Perron

Kolby Delino

10:40 AM

Samuel Lepage

Zachary Nicholas

Cory Breaux

Brandon Nowlin

10:48 AM

Bill Hamrick

James Karam

Travis Furs

Mark Ledoux

10:56 AM

Austin Creel

Josh Trucke

Dustin Ratliff

Garrison Connell

11:04 AM

Cole Bergeron

Evan Comeaux

Jason Katchur

Noah Hinton

11:12 AM

Grant LaRocca

Patrick Osborne

Jaxson Caldwell

Chance Curlee

11:20 AM

Dustin Bertrand

Cody Stroud

Kolby Trosclair

11:28 AM

Cristian Gette

David Martin

Cody Lewis

Tyler Istre

11:36 AM

Kane Hanks

Cody Small

Paul Henslee

Corey Theriot

1:00 PM

Bear Shaheen

Alex Augustine

Christian McCleon

1:08 PM

Chris Hood

Blake Marceaux

Billy Gabbert

1:16 PM

Zachary Robertson

Collin Jones

Cameron Langley

Thad Gaspard

1:24 PM

Blake DeReese

Kye Hanks

John Morrissey

1:32 PM

Jacob Lejeune

Landen East

Charles Spence

1:40 PM

Garrett Trahan

Matt Nicholas

Gage Primeaux

