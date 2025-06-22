Primeaux holds tenuous lead with 18 holes left
Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025
Gage Primeaux stormed back from a four-stroke deficit and is the leader heading into the final round of the 46th annual Lake Charles City Championship at Mallard Golf Club.
Primeaux shot a 3-under 69 Saturday and is 2-under for the tournament.
The 2017 champion leads 5-time champ Matt Nicholas by one stroke.
Primeaux made his move on the par-5 No. 13 with an eagle to take a one-stroke lead. He dropped back into a tie after a bogey on No. 15 but birdied No. 16 for the second consecutive round.
Nicholas, the first-round leader, couldn’t reproduce the same magic he had in the first round when he made the turn at 5-under. He shot a 73 after a 69 on Friday.
Charles Spencer had a great front nine and briefly took the tournament lead at 3-under after his third birdie on the front nine on No. 8. But he got tripped up on the back nine with four bogeys and a double-bogey from the 10th to the 15th.
Garrett Trahan sits in third, two shots behind Primeaux after a one-under 71 on Saturday.
Championship Fight
First round scores
Gage Primeaux 73-69—142
Matt Nicholas 69-74—143
Garrett Trahan 73-71—144
Charles Spence 72-74—146
Landen East 74-73—147
Kye Hanks 74-74—148
John Morrissey 73-75—148
Jacob Lejeune 73-75—148
Blake DeReese 76-73—149
President’s Flight
Thad Gaspard 78-74—152
Cameron Langley 74-79—153
Zachary Robertson 75-78—153
Collin Jones 76-78—154
Billy Gabbert 78-78—156
Blake Marceaux 81-76—157
Chris Hood 80-80—160
Harry Shaheen 80-81—161
Alex Augustine 82-80—162
Christian McCleon 81-86—167
Jacobo Santacoloma WD
First flight
Kane Hanks 72
Cody Small 73
Paul Hensley 73
Corey Theriot 74
David Martin 76
Cristian Gette 77
Cody Lewis 78
Tyler Istre 80
Dustin Bertrand 71
Cody Stroud 82
Kolby Trosclair 84
Second Flight
Grant LaRocca 73
Patrick Osborne 76
Jaxson Caldwell 77
Chance Curlee 79
Cole Bergeron 80
Evan Comeaux 81
Jason Katchur 82
Noah Hinton 84
Austin Creel 85
Josh Trucke 85
Dustin Ratliff 87
Garrison Connell 90
Third Flight
Bill Hamrick 77
James Karam 78
Travis Furs 83
Mark Ledoux 84
Samuel Lepage 86
Zachary Nicholas 86
Cory Breaux 87
Brandon Nowlin 90
Matt Stewart 95
Dustin Perron 96
Kolby Delino 102
Fourth Flight
Marshall Alexander 84
Andrew Hebert 85
Wesley Littleton 85
Blake Reynolds 93
Drew Beard 95
Anthony Hampton 96
Ryan Benoit 96
Sam Wade 96
Jason James 98
George Wilkerson 99
Trey Quinn 102
Fifth Flight
Cody Oliver 88
Ryan Ardoin 88
David Poole 91
Trent Manuel 95
Jeff Spears 96
Derrick Fendley 107
Chase Parmentier 110
Gabriel LaLand 112
Senior A
Bryron Martin 73
Charles Manuel 74
Doug Quienalty 76
Brian LaRocca 76
Donnie Abshire 79
David Huber 82
Troy Higgonbotham 84
Kevin Primeaux 88
Walt Dulany 88
Senior B
Mike Beglis 80
Doyle Carter 81
Billy Creel 83
Jonathan Courville 84
Mike Farley 85
Joseph Bourgeois 86
Kevin Snyder 87
Ricky Menard 92
Carl Cole 93
Super Senior A
Sid Bradley 76
Charlie Buller 80
Lloyd Guillory 84
Kurt Hamilton 84
Pap Williams 84
Wendell Christian 86
Marcus Leonard 89
William Wiese 95
Super Senior B
Kevin Broussard 83
Val East 86
Gene Loar 88
Karl Bertrand 90
Michael Carter 91
Michael Rousseau 91
Barry Hood 92
Sam Marsigia 97
Lindsay Barnes 99
Samuel Baynes 100
Ricky Anderson 106
|
Time
|
Players
|
8:00 AM
|
Pap Williams
Wendell Christian
Marcus Leonard
William Wiese
|
8:08 AM
|
Sid Bradley
Charlie Buller
Lloyd Guillory
Kurt Hamilton
|
8:16 AM
|
Lindsay Barnes
Samuel Baynes
Ricky Anderson
|
8:24 AM
|
Michael Carter
Sam Marsiglia
Karl Bertrand
|
8:32 AM
|
Kevin Broussard
Val East
Gene Loar
|
8:40 AM
|
Robert Cameron
Greg Comeaux
Barry Hood
|
8:48 AM
|
Scott Landreneau
Brent Soileau
Todd Fontenot
Mike Holland
|
8:56 AM
|
Joseph Adaway
Chad Langley
Chris Fontenot
Trent Trahan
|
9:04 AM
|
Kevin Snyder
Ricky Menard
Carl Cole
|
9:12 AM
|
Jonathan Courville
Mike Farley
Joseph Bourgeois
|
9:20 AM
|
Mike Beglis
Doyle Carter
Billy Creel
|
9:28 AM
|
Troy Higgonbotham
Kevin Primeaux
Walt Dulany
|
9:36 AM
|
Doug Quienalty
Donnie Abshire
David Huber
|
9:44 AM
|
Byron Martin
Charles Manuel
Brian LaRocca
|
9:52 AM
|
Jeff Spears
Derrick Fendley
Chase Parmentier
Gabriel LaLande
|
10:00 AM
|
Cody Oliver
Ryan Ardoin
David Poole
Trent Manuel
|
10:08 AM
|
Jason James
George Wilkerson
Trey Quinn
|
10:16 AM
|
Drew Beard
Anthony Hampton
Ryan Benoit
Sam Wade
|
10:24 AM
|
Marshall Alexander
Andrew Hebert
Wesley Littleton
Blake Reynolds
|
10:32 AM
|
Matt Stewart
Dustin Perron
Kolby Delino
|
10:40 AM
|
Samuel Lepage
Zachary Nicholas
Cory Breaux
Brandon Nowlin
|
10:48 AM
|
Bill Hamrick
James Karam
Travis Furs
Mark Ledoux
|
10:56 AM
|
Austin Creel
Josh Trucke
Dustin Ratliff
Garrison Connell
|
11:04 AM
|
Cole Bergeron
Evan Comeaux
Jason Katchur
Noah Hinton
|
11:12 AM
|
Grant LaRocca
Patrick Osborne
Jaxson Caldwell
Chance Curlee
|
11:20 AM
|
Dustin Bertrand
Cody Stroud
Kolby Trosclair
|
11:28 AM
|
Cristian Gette
David Martin
Cody Lewis
Tyler Istre
|
11:36 AM
|
Kane Hanks
Cody Small
Paul Henslee
Corey Theriot
|
1:00 PM
|
Bear Shaheen
Alex Augustine
Christian McCleon
|
1:08 PM
|
Chris Hood
Blake Marceaux
Billy Gabbert
|
1:16 PM
|
Zachary Robertson
Collin Jones
Cameron Langley
Thad Gaspard
|
1:24 PM
|
Blake DeReese
Kye Hanks
John Morrissey
|
1:32 PM
|
Jacob Lejeune
Landen East
Charles Spence
|
1:40 PM
|
Garrett Trahan
Matt Nicholas
Gage Primeaux