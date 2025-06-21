Ronald Lora Foster Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Ronald Lora Foster (“Ron” or “Ronnie” to those who knew him) was born in Shreveport, La. on April 28, 1948. He passed away on June 12, 2025, in Lafayette, La.

Ronald graduated from Bolton High School in 1966. Upon graduation, he attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1970. In 1969, he married Barbara Higdon, with whom he was married for 25 years and continued a special relationship.

Shortly after graduating from Tech, he began work with Cities Service in Lake Charles and eventually settled in Sulphur where he and Barbara raised four children, Russell, Wayne, Tracy, and Brett. He was a loyal employee of Citgo Petroleum (formerly Cities Service) for over 30 years, all of which were spent at the Lake Charles refinery except for five years at corporate headquarters in Tulsa. After retirement from Citgo, Ronald continued to provide consulting services to Citgo and served on the Louisiana River Pilot Fee Commission. Ronald was among the first to establish the Citgo Partners in Education program with Sulphur High and E.K. Key Elementary.

When not working, Ronald loved to fish. He grew up fishing Black Lake in Creston, La. and later in life, Lake Henderson in the Atchafalaya Basin. He loved attending LSU football games and passed his fandom to his four children. Some years after retirement, he moved from Sulphur and settled in Cecelia, La., where he made many friends and loved to attend the local festivals and dance at Pat’s Atchafalaya Club in Henderson. Ronald relished attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, and he cherished the time spent with family, especially around the holidays. He cared little for accumulating possessions and was generous, even to a fault. He was endearingly quirky and will always be remembered for his impressive knowledge, wit, and strong faith in Christ.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Lora H. and LaJuana “Jeanne” Butler Foster, and by his brothers, Danny J. Foster and Robert E. Foster. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Russell Foster and wife, Helen, Wayne Foster and wife, Lisa, Tracy Burgess and husband, Mark, and Brett Foster and wife, Ceci; his brother, Jason D. Foster and his wife, Ashley, and 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Steven, Claire, Mary Grace, Madelynn, Luke, John, Alice and Elizabeth, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Close friends include Rick Louviere and Ken Rodericks, who were a consistent source of fellowship to Ronald and a comfort to his family.

Per Ronald’s request, a simple graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on June 28 at New Ebeneezer Cemetery in Castor, La. An informal reception will follow at Lakewood Inn in Creston. Finally, the family thanks the staff at Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Ronald was very appreciative of their skill and caring attitude, both of which he often complimented in these recent months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.