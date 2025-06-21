Nicholas leads City Championship, in control with opening-round 69 thanks to strong front nine Published 7:14 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad.

Matt Nicholas blistered the front nine on Friday in the first round of the Lake Charles City Championship at Mallard Golf Club. The back nine was a different story, but he still found himself in familiar territory as the first-round leader.

“Ultimately, it was a good start and a good day,” Nicholas said. “I have been playing well when I do play.”

Nicholas was the lone golfer in the Championship Flight to shoot under par. He entered the clubhouse with a 3-under 69. Nicholas, who won his fifth title in 2023 and tied for second last year, was golden early with birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9.

“On the range, I started swinging really well, so I just trusted what I had going out there,” Nicholas said. “I played really well on the front.

“I was in total control of my golf balls. It was hitting it where I wanted to. It was really fun front nine.”

He opened the back nine with back-to-back bogeys. After a brief respite, he took another bogey on the par-4 14th hole, but he never lost the lead and regained composure with a birdie on No. 16.

“I get to the back and I had an in-between yardage shot,” Nicholas said. “I probably made an error with a club, and then it just compounded into a three-putt.

“I didn’t hit it as well on the back. My iron play was a tad off, but towards the end, I started to correct it. I knew what I was doing wrong.”

The five-time champion, who won his first city title in 2001, said he can keep the lead if he stays steady, despite a field full of younger golfers.

“Are they capable of shooting 8 or 9 under, sure,” Nicholas said. “They hit it so far, but as long as I am controlling the golf ball like I did today, it will take some good golf to beat me.”

Mallard played tough Friday with difficult pin positions and extreme heat. Aside from Nicholas, the only other golfers who spent time under par were John Morrissey and Blake DeReese. Morrissey started the day with a birdie on No. 1 but was 1 over at the turn. DeReese, the 2007 champ, got under par with a birdie on No. 14 but stumbled into the clubhouse with a bogey on Nos. 14 and 18 and a double bogey on No. 17.

2017 champion Gage Primeaux pulled within three shots of Nicholas after a birdie on No. 16 but dropped a stroke on the next hole and carded a 1-over 73.

Primeaux was tied with two-time champ Jacob Lejeune, Morrissey, and Grant Trahan for third place, while Charles Spence is alone in second and three shots behind Nicholas at 72.

Championship Fight

First round scores

Matt Nicholas 31-38—69

Charles Spence 36-36—72

Gage Primeaux 36-37—73

Jacob Lejeune 39-34—73

Garrett Trahan 37-36—73

John Morrissey 36-37—73

Kye Hanks 36-38—74

Landen East 37-37—74

Cameron Langley 36-38—74

Zachary Robertson 38-37—75

Collin Jones 37-39—76

Blake DeReese 36-40—76

Thad Gaspard 37-41—78

Billy Gabbert 40-38—78

Harry Shaheen 38-42—80

Chris Hood 39-41—80

Christian McCleon 40-41—80

Blake Marceaux 39-42—81

Alex Augustine 43-39—82

