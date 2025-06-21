Living the dream, Brown’s there when call comes Published 7:39 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

OMAHA, Neb. — Sulphur’s Jake Brown is LSU’s leading hitter in the College World Series.

The sophomore might start in right field tonight when the Tigers open the best-of-three championship series against Coastal Carolina.

Doesn’t really matter.

The start will go to either him or Josh Pearson, a fifth-year senior, good friend and the guy he most looks up to on the team.

Regardless, Brown knows at some point he’ll be called on.

It’s more than possible — it’s almost inevitable.

And chances are he’ll make the most of his opportunities.

“Coaches do a good job,” Brown said of games he doesn’t start. “Stay ready, knowing the second my name is called, it will be an opportunity to help my team win.”

He went in as a pinch hitter (and was hit by a pitch) in LSU’s opener against Arkansas. He started the two-day adventure against UCLA and went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a run.

But his finest moment probably came in the wild Arkansas game when it was his two-run, pinch-hit double that got the Tigers’ offense going in the sixth inning.

A .335 hitter for the season, he’s 4-for-6 (.750) in Omaha, has reached base in six of eight plate appearances, with four RBIs.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson said he doesn’t consider it a platoon with Pearson, but you can only play three outfielders. Both are left-handed hitters, so that’s not a factor.

Brown has more starts, 44 to 39, and some of Pearson’s have been in left field.

“It’s literally been game by game,” Johnson said, adding that it’s nice to know both will be available.

Pearson was a key factor in LSU’s 2023 CWS title, when Brown was winning Louisiana Mr. Baseball honors at Sulphur High.

“And Jake, in my opinion, is one of the best players on our team,” Johnson said. “One of the main reasons we are here in this position.”

Brown is also known as one of teh most confident players on the team, a key factor when looking for a pinch hitter on days he doesn’t start.

“It was time to use him,” Johnson said of inserting Brown with the bases loaded in that sixth inning against Arkansas. “We needed to score right there.”

Actually, he stepped in for center fielder Chris Stanfield.

One way or another, Brown is living large in Omaha, fulfilling the dream that began in his Sulphur backyard.

“Nobody dreams about playing in an empty ballpark,” Brown said. “When you’re taking swings in the backyard…you’re dreaming about playing in the biggest spotlight.”

It doesn’t hurt that he is a lifelong LSU baseball fan who grew up watching the Tigers and was in Omaha as a spectator for the 2023 championship.

“I remember being a little kid coming to the games and watching on TV,” he said. “Those guys were like superheroes to me growing up.”

Now he’s on the other side. It’s why he loves tossing balls into the stands, mingling with kids at the ballpark.

“I was in those shoes before,” he said. “I know what it is like to be a little kid and a fan of the LSU Tigers.”