Joseph "Joe" Julius LeDoux Sr. Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Msg. Joseph Julius LeDoux Sr. (Retired), 84, passed away peacefully with his family by him.

Born and raised in Pine Island, La., Joe was a hunter and fisherman helping to provide for his family, but hunting was his passion. Joe went on to enlist in the United States Army.

He and some buddies, while stationed in New York, went out on a blind date one night and that is where he met a “YANKEE” name Phyllis, who later became his wife for 65 years. They faced wonderful times and turbulent times, but their marriage vows were seared into the hearts of each of them. Joe and Phyllis raised three great children. He enjoyed sharing history with his family, he and his family traveled to locations of American History.

Joe Spent 22 years in the military in some form or fashion with active service and reserves. On Sept. 11, when the country was attacked, Joe was in a room with others at the Pentagon where they left that room approximately 20 minutes before the plane flew into the Pentagon, into that very room.

Joe is survived by his wonderful wife, Phyllis LeDoux; a daughter, Kim Marie Garland; two sons, Joseph Julius LeDoux II and Dale Anthony LeDoux; four sisters, Shirley Shaw, Jane Ruff, Juanita Ardoin, and Veronica LeBlanc; sister-in-law, Laura LeDoux; two grandchildren, Kyle LeDoux and Haley LeDoux; six great-grandchildren, Cooper, Tiffani, Brittany, Joanna, Camilla, and Michael; four great-great-grandchildren, Tyreek, Arriana, Brandon, and Brianna.

Preceding him in death is his sister, Anna Faul; three brothers, Paul LeDoux, James LeDoux, and John LeDoux; grandson, Michael Garner, and his parents, Eugene and Hannah LeDoux.

The family will welcome relatives and friends on Monday, June 23, 2025 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles beginning at 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a rosary to prayed at 5 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11 a.m. until the procession leaves for the church at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Island Cemetery. Msgr. Daniel Torres will officiate at the services.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Heart of Hospice and the family and friends who assisted with Joe’s care.

Please leave fond memories for the LeDoux family at www.hixsonfuneral homes.com.