Governor signs off on sales tax vote for Jeff Davis Published 10:33 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Efforts by the Jeff Davis Parish School Board to secure additional funding for employee salaries are moving forward.

Superintendent John Hall said Thursday, Gov. Jeff Landry has signed House Bill 57, introduced by Rep. Troy Romero, which now allows the school board to seek an additional half-cent sales tax. The state’s approval was crucial because the parish is currently at its maximum sales tax rate.

Hall said the bill enables local voters to decide in a referendum whether to authorize the school board to levy the additional sales tax specifically for salaries.

The school board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at 203 East Plaquemine Street, to consider adopting a resolution to call for an election this fall. The election will authorize the levy of a sales and use tax, which the board voted to pursue in May.

If approved by voters, the half-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3,000 for certified teachers and $2,000 for support staff, depending on the amount of sales taxes collected.

Hall said the proposed tax would create a stable funding source for annual salary stipends for the district’s nearly 800 employees.

The stipends would be distributed to permanent employees, including part-time custodians and aides, but would not be extended to substitutes or voucher workers.

School board members are hopeful that the dedicated funding will help the district attract and retain qualified employees, especially classroom teachers.

If approved by voters, the collection of the sales tax would begin in January 2026.

The state is also moving forward on plans to improve salary for school employees.

In the 2025-2026 academy years, K-12 teachers are set to receive a $2,000 stipend and support staff $1,000 funded by the state.

Additionally, voters statewide will also consider a constitutional amendment for permanent raises of $2,250 for K-12 teachers and $1,225 for support staff. A similar amendment was rejected by voters in March.