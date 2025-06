Elizabeth Lewis Jones Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Elizabeth Ann Lewis Jones gained eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She was born on Aug. 22, 1962, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Johnny (Ruby) Lewis in Lake Charles, La.

Her visitation will be held on Monday, June 23, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

