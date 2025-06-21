Carl Edward Powell Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Carl Edward Powell, 91, a resident of Moss Bluff, La., passed from this life on June 19, 2025, in a Lafayette Hospital.

He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. Mr. Powell served with honor in the United States Air Force and was a pipefitter until his retirement. He excelled at trading, bartering, and finding deals at garage sales. Mr. Powell loved bluegrass music and was a talented musician. A fixture at Randy’s Barber Shop, he will be forever remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and exceptional frugality.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, James Wylie Powell and Hazel Kidwell Powell; his wife, Margie Jewel Powell; two grandchildren, Donna Harmon and Maryann Lee, and great-granddaughter Allie Higdon, as well as his sister, Christine King, and his sister, Betty Turpin, of whom he shared a lifelong bond.

Email newsletter signup

He leaves to cherish his memory his six children, Alrita Saucier, Roger Powell and wife, Linda, Eddie Powell and wife, Donna, Anna Austin and husband, Roger, and Randall Powell and wife, Ana; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank James and Jamie Powell for the love and care they have shown to Carl after the death of Mrs. Margie.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Rev. Jon C. Hair is to officiate. Burial will follow at a later date.