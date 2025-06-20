Mayor, four city council members bid farewell Published 8:14 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The Lake Charles City Council meeting on Wednesday began with heartfelt goodbyes.

It was the last city council meeting for not only Mayor Nic Hunter, who has served for eight years, but also for four of the seven council members.

Council Vice President Luvertha August, District B; Councilman Rodney Geyen, District C; Councilman Joun Ieyoub, District D; and Councilman Mark Eckard, District G, were recognized for their service to the city alongside Hunter.

Email newsletter signup

Each departing municipal servant was presented with an award recognizing them for their years of service.

City Administrator John Cardone started by thanking Hunter for the work he completed during his two terms.

“We’ve been through a lot of challenges over the years, but a lot of positive changes happened in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana as a result of your dedicated service and leadership, and we sincerely appreciate it. It’s been a privilege for me to work with you.”

Hunter kept his gratitude short and sweet.

“It’s been an honor. It’s been a privilege. It’s been a great eight years. We got a lot accomplished. Thank y’all so much.”

August served on the city council for 17 years, but is leaving the council with a total of 23 years of municipal service under her belt. After her husband, Allen P August Sr. died, she replaced his seat on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

“For 41 years, people have put their trust in an August, a husband and a wife,” she mused. “I’m very appreciative of that. I thank all of the people that I’ve served with.”

Geyen, who has held his seat for nearly three decades and once temporarily served as mayor in the absence of Willie Mount, said he believes it is time for him to step down.

“When you have dedicated your life to do good for the public … and when you think about time, you realize you stayed far longer than you planned to stay. I realized 28 years was enough. And I’ve done the best that I could. … I want to let the public know that I thank you for your support, and I wish our new people coming in their very, very best.”

Both Eckard and Ieyoub were elected to the council in 2009, bringing their years of city service to 16 years.

Eckard, the “financial wizard,” called his time on the council “an honor and privilege.”

“I feel like the young guy compared to these other folks up here. … You don’t realize where the time goes. … I do appreciate the friendships I’ve made here. I appreciate all you folks.”

Ieyoub was inspired by his parents to run for student body president at McNeese State University, an act that put him on the path to local politics. While accepting his award, he thanked his wife and children for their love and encouragement.

“I did the math. I think we had over 600 and something meetings,” he recalled. “They had an empty spot at the dinner table a lot and I appreciate the support from each one of y’all.”

Councilman Stuart Weatherford acknowledged incoming Mayor Marshall Simien, Jr., who was elected to the council alongside Weatherford in 2005, at the end of the recognitions.

“We served eight years together and sat next to each other. … I know he’s going to be a great mayor. … I’m looking forward to the next four years as well.”

Simien and the incoming council members, Donald Fondel, District B; Tommy Bilbo, District C; Matthew “Matt” Young, District D; and Matthew Vezinot, District G, will be sworn in on June 30.

Their first city council meeting will be held at 5:30 on Wednesday, July 2.