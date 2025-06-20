Jim Gazzolo column: McNeese keeps travel bag handy

The bosses at McNeese have made it clear: if asked, the school is ready to jump at the next opportunity toward the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Having missed one if not two chances, time might be running out.

Facing the hard truth, McNeese, a Football Championship Subdivision school, wasn’t ready to move up over the last five years despite what it had talked about. The facilities were a mess, the football program was in disarray and, although funding was improving, it was far from ready to compete at that level.

Many of those issues have been corrected or addressed.

Email newsletter signup

The hurricanes of 2020 forced the fixing and modernization of all sports facilities. Most of the work has been completed, but there are still projects on the board that need to be finished.

The fact that things have been fixed and improved, though, does show that any league looking at it would see that the commitment from the administration is there.

There has also been significant growth in funding, and McNeese is a leader at its level in the work of the name, image, and likeness department. Credit Athletic Director Heath Schroyer and his crew for thinking ahead of the curve the past few years.

That, however, doesn’t mean leagues will be fighting over the Cowboys. The truth is that it’s a buyer’s market with numerous teams looking for invitations.

And while it has greatly improved its financial situation over the last half decade, McNeese’s sports budget is still well behind that of places like Tarleton State, for example. That is still an uphill climb.

As for the McNeese programs, it is clear that men’s basketball has demonstrated its ability to compete at higher levels. Baseball and softball have also experienced similar trends over the years.

Women’s basketball and football need work, with a lot of eyes on the gridiron this fall. One thing McNeese has over many schools looking to move is its football tradition.

Recently, that has not been the case; however, this year the Cowboys went back in time to change the direction of their future, rehiring Matt Viator as head football coach.

Still, there is a lot of politicking and positioning behind the scenes that will be done if any movement is to follow for McNeese or the rest. Schroyer is, of course, good at this.

While he said this week he doesn’t expect an invitation to be extended, he will make a few calls just to let people know the Cowboys are interested if there is a good fit.

That is why a lot is riding on this football season.

And, while those games will be played out in public, there will also be a lot of talks behind the scenes that could lead to much more for McNeese.

•

Jim Gazzolo is a freelance writer who covers McNeese State athletics for the American Press. Email him at jimgazzolo@yahoo.com