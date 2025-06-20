Jeffery Allen Pitre Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Jeffery “Big Pete” Allen Pitre, 59, unexpectedly departed this life on June 14, 2025, at home. He was born Sept. 7, 1965 to the late Mr. Hester and Mrs. Ella Mae Goodwin Pitre. He was a life-long resident of Mossville-Westlake area.

Jeff was baptized and confirmed at St. John Bosco Catholic Church.

Jeff graduated from Westlake High School in 1984. He began working at Marcantel’s Grocery and enjoyed working with Butch, Virginia, Gail, Sidney “Boo“ and Donald. Shortly afterwards, he began his career in law enforcement with the Westlake Police Department, retiring after 20 years as a Captain. Jeff continued his career at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, retiring after 32 years of service.

Email newsletter signup

He was a 30 plus year member of the Magnolia State Peace Officers’ Association of LA Inc., Lake City Chapter, receiving countless hours of law enforcement training. He was a 25 year member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He joined LA I and later transitioned to LA VIII, serving as First Vice President. Jeff enjoyed the camaraderie shared at M.S.P.O.A. training conferences and Blue Knight LA VIII rides and meetings.

Jeff’s passions were photography, woodworking, resort RVing, motorcycle riding, and driving McNeese State University’s charter bus.

Loved ones cherishing his memory are his wife, Janet Simon Pitre; four legged friend, Skye; brother, Hester Wayne Pitre (Cassidy Bostick); sisters, Donna Pitre Clark (Curtis) and Dawn Yokum (Chris); nephew and nieces, Trevin Clark (Brianna), Mykenze Clark (Theo Peltier), Raven Pitre, Jacque Pitre ( Ashlyn Franklin), and Caleb Albert; Godchild, Camille Albert; Godmother, Diana Mahannah John; sister-in-law, Camalita Albert; uncles, Lionel Goodwin (Mary) and Charles Simon (Vivian), and aunt, Theresa Jones.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Hester and Ella Mae Pitre; uncles, Lester, Chester, and Willard Goodwin, Poland and Houston Pitre, and Donald Jones Sr., and aunts, Patricia Goodwin, Zelia Pitre Castille, and Hazel Pitre Levine.

Visitation begins at 8 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. in True Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1518 Gertsner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, La.