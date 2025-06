James “Screaming Demon” Darrell Rogers Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

James Darrell “Screaming Demon” Rogers departed this life on June 11, 2025, 2025, in Lake Charles, La. He was born on April 17, 1962, to Louis “Buster” Rogers and Catherine Trail Rogers in Lafayette, La.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, with Memorial Service to follow at Kings Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation following services will be entrusted to King’s Funeral Home.

