Franklin Donald Miller Sr. Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Franklin Donald Miller Sr., age 90, of Dry Creek, La., passed peacefully on June 16, 2025, at 12:18 p.m. on his beloved Miller Farm, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. As he quietly went to sleep in the place he cherished most, he awakened in the presence of Jesus.

Franklin was born on Nov. 6, 1934, in DeRidder, La., and was a proud son of Frank and Versie Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William “Bill” Miller.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Jeanette Miller. They were married on June 18, 1959, and built a legacy rooted in faith, service, and unconditional love. He is also survived by his children, Sandra Zehm, Terri Bauer, Frank Miller (Melissa), all of Coppell, Texas, and Cynthia Miller (Mike Cline) of Dry Creek, La.

Franklin was the proud grandfather of six, Chris Zehm of Fayetteville, N.C.; Erik Bauer (Olja Romanova) of Arvada, Colo.; Audrey Short (Drew) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Levi and Jackson Miller of Coppell, Texas, and Layla Talley of Dry Creek, La.

He is also survived by his siblings; sister, Rose Manuel (Dan); brother, John Miller (Kathy), and sister Kathy Honea, all of Dry Creek.

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, whom he loved like his own.

A man of remarkable character and talents, Franklin served in numerous professional roles throughout his life; each with diligence, excellence, and heart. He began his career as a cartographic draftsman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and served active duty with the U.S. Army Reserve. He later worked with the Beauregard Electric Cooperative and served as a deputy sheriff in both Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes. In April 1964, he became the first deputy in Calcasieu Parish to be shot in the line of duty during an armed robbery, the bullet was never removed.

He courageously led a major drug raid in Beauregard Parish in 1969 and remained dedicated to public safety and justice throughout his career in law enforcement.

Franklin operated Miller Farms in Dry Creek for over a decade, managing a 1,500 acre diversified crop and livestock farm with discipline and care. He also dedicated many years to education, teaching math and science at schools including Reeves High School, DeRidder High School, Newton High School, and Dallas ISD. He retired from teaching in 2004, remembered by many as a phenomenal math teacher who made the most difficult concepts clear and approachable.

Franklin held many titles; educator, lawman, farmer, civic leader, but his most cherished role was as a teacher of God’s Word. At the First United Pentecostal Church of DeRidder, where he was a faithful member since 1973, and also faithfully served as a board member beginning in 1989, where he led the “New converts” Bible class. Many of his students said they never understood the Bible more clearly than under his teaching. His faith was sincere, steady, and lived out every day.

His legacy of service extended deep into the community, Director of the Beauregard Parish Farm Bureau for 8 years (President for 2, Vice President for 1), Louisiana State Farm Bureau Board Member for 2 years, serving on and chairing several agriculture and education committees, President of East Beauregard High School PTO (2 years), Director of Beauregard Parish Fair Association (1 year), State Board Member of the Louisiana Soybean Association (6 years), Director and Secretary of East Beauregard Youth Football Association (4 years), Director, President, and Vice President of the DeRidder Jaycees.

Franklin Donald Miller was a man of many talents, a jack of all trades and master of each. He was known as a fixer of machinery, problems, and even broken hearts. He carried the torch passed from his father and served as the rock of his family, a mentor to many, and a spiritual leader to all who knew him.

His legacy of love, faith, wisdom, and humble service will live on through his children, grandchildren, community, and the many lives he touched.

Visitation will be held in First Church of DeRidder, La. on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume in First Church Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held in First Church of DeRidder, La. on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 2 p.m., the Rev. Zale Lewis, officiant. Burial will follow in Dry Creek Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com

Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home