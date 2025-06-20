East’s game trending north, carries momentum, new putter into City Championship
Published 8:16 am Friday, June 20, 2025
Like baseball and the home run, golf has become more about the booming drive off the tee box in recent years. But to Southeastern Louisiana University sophomore golfer Landen East, success only comes when you can put the ball in the hole.
“You can’t shoot low scores if you are not getting it in the hole,” East said.
That philosophy has guided his search the last couple of years to find the right putter with the right feel that allowed him to strike the ball with pinpoint accuracy.
Email newsletter signup
A couple of months ago, the former Sulphur High School standout picked up a new Ping PLD Milled Anser 30 blade putter and almost won the 106th Louisiana Amateur Championship and almost made the cut at the U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament in the last few weeks.
“I have been putting great,” East said. “I have probably been putting the best in my life here recently.
“Obviously I am hitting the ball well. Ever since I switched to (the new putter), I have loved it. I don’t see myself putting with anything else.”
And he looks to carry that success into the Lake Charles City Championship today at Mallard Golf Club. The first group in the championship flight will tee off at 1 p.m.
He previously used a Scotty Cameron Platinum Pro for a few months and a Ping mallet putter for two or three years before that. He averaged 75 a round in his sophomore season at SLU.
“I felt like my speed was off,” East said. “I would get one that I felt that I hit good, and it would roll 6 or 7 feet past the hole.
“I grew up playing a blade and decided to make the switch back, and then I finally found the one that I really like in the new Ping. I switched to it because it is a little bit more face-balanced than the previous blade I had. It helps me keep the face a little more stable. It sets up well, and my speed control is better. That other club was a lighter head, but this heavier head is better for me.”
At the state amateur tournament played June 5-8 at Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans, East shot in the 60s in three of four rounds before losing to Shreveport’s Connor Cassano, who plays at LSU by way of Loyola Prep, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.
A key point in the final round allowed East to catch up to Cassano. After a bogey on the 13th hole, East knocked
in a 35-foot putt for a birdie on the long par-3 No. 14 and played the final five holes at 3 under to force the playoff. He was 19 under for the tournament.
At the U.S. Amateur qualifier, East shot a 69, missing the qualifying cut by one stroke. In his last five rounds, East has three-putted twice.
East said there is little room for error at Mallard, especially on the greens.
“At Mallard, you can get away with a couple of errant tee shots, and you can get away with a couple of bad shots,” East said. “But I feel the player that is going to win is going to limit their mistakes and going to try not to three-putt and make doubles.
“I feel like holing putts for par, making a few more birdies here and there, attributes a lot to being able to win
the tournament.”
He won the Sulphur City Championship last year and Westlake in 2022 and looks to win his first Lake Charles City Championship and join an elite group — Neithan Allen, Hank Shaheen, Matt Nicholas — who have won all three.
“It would be pretty cool to be a member of that club,” East said.
East will be up against multiple past champions, including Nicholas, Blake DeReese, Gage Primeaux, Jacob Lejeune and Billy
Gabbert.
“There are a lot of good players,” East said. “I feel like I have a great chance, and I have proved that to myself.”
46th Annual Lake Charles City Championship
At Mallard Golf Club
Championship Flight
Tee Times
1 p.m. — Blake DeReese, Kye Hanks, Thad Gaspard, Landen East.
1:10 p.m. — Gage Primeaux, Matt Nicholas, Jacobo Santacoloma, Jacob Lejeune.
1:20 p.m. — John Morrissey, Chris Hood, Garrett Trahan, Blake Marceaux.
1:30 p.m. — Collin Jones, Zachary Robertson, Christian McCleon, Harry Shaheen.
1:40 p.m. — Billy Gabbert, Charles Spence, Cameron Langley, Alex Augustine.
Past Winners
The tournament was changed to a 54-hole (par 216) format for the championship flight in 1997:
2024 — Hank Shaheen 216
2023 — Matt Nicholas 208
2022 — Hank Shaheen 213
2021 — No tournament
2020 — No tournament
2019 — Phillip Hoffpauir 213
2018 — Neithen Allen 208
2017 — Gage Primeaux 204
2016 — Matt Nicholas 207
2015 — Neithen Allen 209
2014 — Matt Nicholas 212
2013 — Neithen Allen 205
2012 — Robby Going 210
2011 — Jacob LeJeune 214
2010 — Jacob LeJeune 200
2009 — Jason Horn 206
2008 — Robby Going 203
2007 — Blake DeReese 210
2006 — Billy Gabbert 212
2005 — George Cestia 212
2004 — Matt Nicholas 208
2003 — Billy Gabbert 208
2002 — Billy Gabbert 213
2001 — Matt Nicholas 209
2000 — Billy Gabbert 208
1999 — Phillip Hoffpauir 143
1998 — Phillip Hoffpauir 210
1997 — *Billy Gabbert 226
1996 — *+Chris Malone 106
1995 — Billy Gabbert 142
1994 — Brian Hirsch Jr. 146
1993 — Wayne Sweeney 147
1992 — *Phillip Hoffpauir 146
1991 — *+Chris Johnson 110
1990 — David Berry 149
1989 — ++Benny Holcombe 71
1988 — *Lawrence David 146
1987 — Keith Harris 140
1986 — Billy Gabbert 142
1985 — *Rick Woodsen 147
1984 — Don Bladen 146
1983 — Scott Reeves 145
1982 — Billy Trent 143
1981 — Ron O’Brien 147
1980 — Don Scott 139
1979 — Don Scott 142
1978 — Ron O’Brien 151
* — won playoff; + — rain shortened (27 holes); ++ — rain-shortened (18 holes).
Most Championships
7 — Billy Gabbert. 5 — Matt Nicholas. 4 — Robby Going. 3 — Neithen Allen, Phillip Hoffpauir. 2 — Jacob LeJeune, Ron O’Brien, Don Scott, Hank Shaheen. 1 — Blake DeReese, Gage Primeaux, George Cestia, Chris Malone, Brian Hirsch, Jr., Wayne Sweeney, Chris Johnson, Jason Horn, David Berry, Benny Holcombe, Lawrence David, Keith Harris, Rick Woodsen, Don Bladen, Scott Reeves, Billy Trent.