Courtlin “Joe” Joseph Greis Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

On June 7, 2025, Courtlin Joseph Greis departed this life at the age of 40 in Roanoke, La. He was born on Dec. 17, 1984, to Brian Alfred and Stephanie Arceneaux in Lake Charles, La. Courtlin accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

“Joe” attended Jennings High School where his natural born talent in sports led him to set multiple records and become a legend that many still speak about. Although scouted by numerous colleges, Courtlin decided to stay close to home and attended McNeese State University playing football. God blessed him with three beautiful children, a successful career in the heavy equipment industry as Regional Operations Manager at Vivot Equipment Corporation., where he met the love of his life whom he later married and started a beautiful life with her and her two children.

Courtlin leaves to mourn his memories his loving and devoted wife, Raven Greis; proud parents, Stephanie Arceneaux and Brian Keith Alfred (DeAnna Alfred); treasured paternal grandmother, Alice Alfred; beautiful children, Serenity Greis, Keyle Moreau, Coy Moreau, Prince-Eden Love, and Taityana Evans (Krischian McClain); beloved grandchildren, Leiana “Leibugg” Love and Krischian “Junie” McClain Jr.; Godson, Gavyn Jayce Taylor; Goddaughter, Ava Julianne Ethridge; cherished siblings, Eric (Ashlei) Arceneaux, Colby Arceneaux, Kimberly (Malcomb) Thomas, Shaunetelle Arceneaux, Latesha Arceneaux, DeLicia Alfred, Earlesha McZeal, Jessica Alfred, Kassandra Moore, Brittany Alfred, Brionne Alfred, Jhavonne (Creighten) Guillory, Tracy Moore, Rakeitha Alfred, Keith Alfred II, Julius Alfred, Kaden Alfred, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers from other mothers, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his adored stepfather, Albert Arceneaux Jr.; paternal step-grandfather, Albert Arceneaux Sr., paternal step-grandmother, Dorothy Arceneaux; paternal grandfather, Peter Alfred; maternal grandfather, Philip Laurence Handy; maternal grandmother, Betty Ann Batiste, and brother, James Redo.

Visitation for Courtlin “Joe” Greis will be held June 20, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. A second visitation will be on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 9 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at Jeff Davis Multipurpose Center at 810 S. Lake Arthur Avenue, Jennings, La. Burial services will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery in Jennings, Louisiana under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.