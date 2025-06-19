LC man found guilty of killing girlfriend’s son, dog Published 5:28 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

A Lake Charles man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son and their dog has been found guilty.

Derik K Rayborn, 48, was found convicted of second–degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

In 2024, Rayborn brutally assaulted his ex-girlfriend, rendering her unconscious at a residence off U.S. 90 East. When she regained consciousness and attempted to escape, Rayborn pursued her, forcibly dragged her back into the residence and continued the attack.

Email newsletter signup

During the beating, the victim’s 26-year-old son tried to intervene to protect his mother, but Rayborn fatally shot him.

A dog inside the home, which was barking during the altercation, was also shot and killed by Rayborn.

The victim was able to escape the home and seek medical attention. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies later located Rayborn at the hospital attempting to locate the woman.

“I am thankful to the jury for delivering a guilty verdict and helping us get this monster off our streets,” said District Attorney Stephen Dwight. “This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence, but it’s also a powerful testament to the strength and courage of the victim. Her bravery in speaking up and escaping a life-threatening situation is nothing short of heroic. To anyone who is a victim of abuse, we see you, we hear you, and we will always fight for you.”

Sentencing for Rayborn will be Aug. 21 before Judge Lee Hoffoss.