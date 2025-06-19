Hot wheels: Roll into out-of-school fun with ‘Skate into the Summer Solstice’ Published 7:28 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Skating is back by popular demand. And this time around, the skater will roll around the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in celebration of the summer solstice.

“Skate into the Summer Solstice” is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at the Lake Charles Event Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive.

The city began presenting skating events in 2023 to bring unique experiences to Lake Charles with Skatember, a series a skate nights that happened every week during that September.

In a mission to make skating a quarterly event, the city of Lake Charles Community Services Department hosts “skatetastic” community parties every few months.

City’s Assistant Director of Community Services Hannah Veazey said that in the hottest months of the year, it is more important than ever to create family-friendly activities in the city.

“We know that our typical outdoors Partners in Parks events can get hot this time of year, so we try as much as we can to provide safe, indoor and air-conditioned events for kids and families to enjoy! Skating is always fun for families as it creates a space where everyone can interact together—moms, dads, grandparents, littles, bigs, the whole family!”

In alignment with the solstice, the theme of the upcoming skate night is “summer.” Skaters are encouraged to dress up in summer attire, such as shorts, tank tops, sunglasses and “whatever else reminds you of summertime, as long as it’s appropriate for families.”

The. Sudduth Coliseum will be decorated with beach balls, inflatables and a summer-themed photo backdrop for guests to commemorate the night with.

Music will be provided by the McNeese Radio Station KBYS, and skaters can expect non-stop summer hits that span decades.

Skaters who miss this summer celebration can keep an eye out for the next skate night, or even hold out for the next Skatember. Veazey said it is the outpouring of love for skate nights that keeps them coming.

“The feedback from the public surrounding the Skatember event was so positive, it spawned other skate nights like this one,” she said. “We plan to continue to expand the skating program calendar as long as people are interested.”

In between events, the public is more than welcome to skate and explore the city parks with long walkways, such as Riverside Park, Hillcrest Park and the new section of the Lakefront Boardwalk by Veteran’s Park.

Skates are not provided. Minors 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Chaperones who are not skating can sit in the Coliseum for free.

Admission to the event is $5. Payment is cash or card only.