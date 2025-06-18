Nancy W. Taylor Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Nancy W. Taylor, 83, beloved sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on May 31, 2025, in Lake Charles, La.

Raised in Chatham, N.J., Nancy was the cherished daughter of Homer and Elizabeth Williamson and the youngest of their three children. Her older brothers, Homer “Britt” and George, adored her and were fiercely protective of her.

After years on the East Coast, Nancy made her way to the Gulf Coast; Texas then Louisiana. Hackberry, La. was where she truly made her home before moving to Lake Charles Care Center. Hackberry and Vero Beach, Fla. were the two places that always held a special place in her heart.

Nancy lived simply and built a life grounded in care and connection. She spent many years selling Avon products, bringing beauty and confidence to her community. In time, Nancy embraced a deeper role as a caregiver, watching over generations of children and the elderly with a gentle, loving presence.

A calm and reserved soul, Nancy enjoyed reading and watching old Western movies; quiet pleasures that reflected her steady and enduring spirit. Nancy also had a special love for her cats, caring for them with the same devotion and tenderness she shared with the people in her life.

Nancy valued the friendships she formed in Louisiana, where friends became like family. She always tried to see the best in people, offering kindness and understanding even when life was challenging. In her sunset years, she especially treasured the visits and interactions she had with her friends and Lake Charles Care Center staff.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Chalies, and her brother, Britt. She is survived by her brother, George, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnephews and a great-grandniece who carry her memory in their hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Johnson Funeral Home in Sulphur. Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friends and those who lives were touched by Nancy are warmly invited to gather. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Sulphur.

Nancy W. Taylor will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.