Leroy Daigle Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Leroy Daigle, 67, of Iowa, La., who went home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 12, 2025.

Leroy was born on Nov. 21, 1957 in Lake Charles, La. to Alvin and Rose (Trahan) Daigle. Leroy was a loving father to his two sons and an extremely proud pawpaw to four grandsons.

Leroy was a good man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and later worked as a welder for Conoco Refinery where he eventually retired. In his younger years, you could find him at any local rodeo where he enjoyed the sport of calf roping and fellowship with his friends. Later in life, he became a pawpaw to four grandsons who were the pride and joy of his life. Nothing could put a smile on his face faster than the mention of his grandsons. He enjoyed spending time with them and telling them stories of the past.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Rose (Trahan) Daigle.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Brian (Tori) Daigle of Grand Lake and David (Megan) Daigle of Iowa; four grandsons, Grayson, Luke, Hunter, and Easton Daigle; siblings, Alvinetta Conerly, Norlene Moore, Fairrel Daigle, Larry (Tammy) Daigle, Greta Broussard, Schelly Trahan, Tara (Robert) Brinsfield. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.

Funeral services will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Roland Vaughn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation begins Friday in the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com

Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home