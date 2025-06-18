Katherine Bel Blake Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

On what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary with the love of her life, William “Billy” Blake, Katherine Krause Blake, known affectionately as “Kaki” or “Kay” passed away peacefully on June 12, 2025, at the age of 91. She was born on March 22, 1934, in Lake Charles, La., where she would go on to live a full and deeply rooted life filled with devotion to family, service to her community, and a passion for lifelong learning and friendship.

A graduate of Lake Charles High School, Kay stood out early as a leader and role model, graduating in the top ten of her class, receiving the American Legion Award and serving as the American Flag Bearer her freshman year, and the distinguished Kiltie Colonel during her senior year. Her academic journey took her to Louisiana State University and the University of Colorado before graduating from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Kay was a pillar of civic life in Lake Charles. She gave decades of service to the Junior League of Lake Charles, where she served in key leadership roles as Treasurer, Vice President, and President. She served as Chairman of the March of Dimes and Treasurer of the Lake Charles Ballet Society. She was honored to reign as Queen of the Krewe of Mystique in 2012, celebrating with her enthusiastic spirit, humor, and love for Lake Charles Mardi Gras tradition. Her commitment to education led her to serve on the Episcopal Day School Board, where she also volunteered one day each week for a full year. She was honored to serve on the McNeese Foundation, continuing her commitment to education and the future of her hometown.

Her deep faith and compassion were evident in her long involvement at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry and as Secretary. In 1992, Kay and her husband, Billy, with the support of fellow members of Good Shepherd, founded the Chapel of the Holy Spirit in Big Lake, a mission church that stood as a testament to their steadfast dedication to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She also volunteered at Abraham’s Tent for three years, quietly serving meals and support to those in need.

At home, Kay was “Mom,” a role she cherished above all others. She nurtured and encouraged her children with strength, humor, and unwavering love. In their early years, she led a Blue Bird group, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

A gifted writer and keen observer of the world around her, Kay found great joy in writing. She co-wrote the book “Growing Up in Lake Charles,” written alongside Katherine Maloy Newell and Jeanette Plauché Parker, a heartfelt memoir that captured the spirit of her hometown and the joys and challenges of a bygone era. She also co-authored “Record Run” in the year 2000 with her dear friend and bridge partner, Jim Barrow, chronicling their memorable adventures at the bridge table and beyond. Her writing reflected her wit, wisdom, and appreciation for the people and places that shaped her life.

Kay loved to travel and explore the world, and over the years she visited countries near and far. Her travels broadened her perspective and deepened her appreciation for the beauty and diversity of the world, a passion she shared generously with family and friends.

A brilliant and passionate bridge player, Kay achieved the esteemed titles of National Life Master and Ruby Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She fostered a strong local bridge community as the longtime owner of the Bridge Club of Lake Charles on McNeese Street, a cherished gathering place for many.

Katherine Blake is survived by her three daughters, Della Blake Rose (Billy), Susan Dows Blake, and Marie Blake Grace (Mark); seven grandchildren, Blake Rose, Annabel Rose Dinnerstein (Jed), Hardtner Klumpp (Julie), Rudy Klumpp (Emily), Walter Klumpp, Lindsay Grace, and Jaimie Grace (Amy), and six great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy, Henry Dinnerstein, Jack Dinnerstein, Rose Dinnerstein, Madeline Klumpp, James Klumpp, and Liam Klumpp. She is also survived by her beloved dog and faithful companion, Ernie.

Katherine Blake was preceded in death by her parents, Della Goos Bel, and Rudolph Edward Krause; her beloved sister, Della Bel Krause “Dudie,” and her cherished husband, William Dows Blake “Billy.”

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Clifton Williams, her “jack of all trades” whose generous help, steady presence, and unmatched fried chicken have been a family treasure for 46 years. They also honor Linda DeRuso for her 48 years of dedicated service with the Blakes before her retirement in 2021. Sincere thanks to Donna Celestine and Mary Guillory, her devoted full-time caregivers, who worked countless hours with love and compassion to ensure Kay had everything she could ever need. Their care brought comfort, dignity, and peace to her final chapter. Deep thanks also go to the compassionate team at Brighton Bridge Hospice, whose support and guidance were invaluable. A warm thank-you as well to Rebecca, whose kindness and presence were deeply appreciated. The family also wishes to thank everyone else who offered their help, care, prayers, and kindness in any way during Kay’s final days. Your support meant more than words can express.

Throughout her life, Kay led with integrity, gave with joy, and cared with her whole heart. Her legacy is written in the lives she touched, through leadership, mentorship, friendship, creativity, and love.

She is now reunited with her beloved Billy, her husband of seven decades, on the very day that once marked the beginning of their married life together.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Hardtner Hall of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. A second visitation will take place on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., immediately followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Foundation, or Episcopal Day School Foundation.

Kay Blake’s life was a testament to the power of purpose, service, curiosity, and unconditional love, and her memory will remain a light to all who knew her.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.