Westlake wants to sell natural gas to local industry Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Westlake is one step closer to selling natural gas to local industry.

On Monday, the Westlake City Council voted to allow the city to create a rate schedule to sell natural gas to large-volume industrial users of natural gas. This rate study will asses’ the city’s ability to see natural gas to industrial facilities.

In October of last year, the council approved the city’s request to join the Louisiana Municipal Gas Authority (LMGA), a consortium established by the state Legislature in 1987, comprising more than 70 public entities that own and operate a gas distribution system.

The city wanted to make the move to provide natural gas for local industries 15 years ago, but did not have the resources to do so effectively, Westlake City Clerk Andrea Mahfouz told the American Press last year. Joining in LMGA has allowed the city to access the resources it needs to provide natural gas to four surrounding industrial sites: Phillips 66, Westlake South, Sasol and LyondellBasell.

“We’re hoping to get these rate schedules done, and if that happens, where the city is selling gas to the industries, it could be a possible great windfall for our city.”

It could take one to two years for the city to receive profits.

New public works facility

The council also awarded the construction bid for the new Westlake public works facility to K & J Development of SWLA for a base bid of $1,361,000 and additive alternate of $1,000.

Council Member Kenny Brown, District E, said they are “excited” for the project, and that he was happy to see the bid be awarded to K & J Development.

“They’re a really good company. I’ve done a lot of work with them. … All of them had good prices.”

Pat Williams Construction, Gunter Construction and Alfred Palma also submitted bids for the project.

McMillin said as of Monday, the project should be completed in “about a year.”

Other actions

Two cooperative endeavor agreements between the city of Westlake and the state were approved for water and drainage projects; $200,000 in funding was approved for the Sewer Equalization Project and $500,000 was approved fro the Carlin Drive Lift Station.

The Westlake 2025-26 Budget Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25. More details will be released to the public prior to the meeting.