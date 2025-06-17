Stella Ann Drounette Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Stella Ann Malandruccolo Drounette, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 15, 2025 in a local care center.

She was born on July 19, 1937 in Jersey City, N.J. to the late Crescenzo and Mary Malandruccolo. Stella moved to Sulphur in the winter of 1954 where she met the love of her life, Wallace Drounette. One slight problem; she was engaged to another man. After clearing up that minor detail, she married Wallace on July 30, 1955. She enjoyed mowing the grass and working in her garden. She was known for her canning and preparing meals for her family. Easily, her family’s favorite dish was her homemade lasagna. She and Wallace lived life to the fullest which included traveling with their friends and family.

Stella will live on in the hearts of her three children, Theresa “Golden Child” Drost (“Saint” John), Paul Drounette Jr. “The Boy” (Tweetie), and Rhonda Drounette “The Other One”; six grandchildren, Johnny (Brandy), Paul III, Wesley, Danni, Erika (Ryan), and Dylan (Regan); seven great-grandchildren, Blaine (Allison), Brody, Braxton, Collin (Leslie), Kaitlynn, Faith, and Jax; one great-great-grandchild, Brinlee, with a brother, Bowen coming soon, and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings, James, Joseph, and Victoria.

Email newsletter signup

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 19 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. The Rev. Sibi Kunninu, Miss. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. led by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Stonebridge Place Assisted Living for the care and love shown to our mom. Mom’s last year of life was a year we will treasure. Her A (Angel) Team of caregivers will always be loved and remembered as family. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfu neralhomes.com.