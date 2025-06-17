Robert “Jake” Johnson Jr. Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Robert Jake Johnson Jr., 86, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully at his home on June 14, 2025.

Jake was born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Winnsboro, La. He proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corp, serving in Okinawa. Jake retired from Picadilly after 30 years of service and was also the owner of Mary Ann’s Café downtown, and the owner of Jake’s on Broad Street. Jake was a longtime member of Apostolic Temple in Lake Charles, La. He enjoyed aviation and fishing.

Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jake Johnson Sr. and Pauline Johnson (nee Taylor); three sisters, Wylonda Carroll, Tena Baird, and Mary Jean Hatten, and one brother, Robert Zachary Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Charlann L. Johnson; one brother, Donald Peyton Johnson; two sisters, Carolyn Nelson and Linda Dear; two sons, Charles Lesh Johnson (Jennifer) and Kent Jake Johnson (Rachel), and five grandchildren, Jonah Johnson, Jude Johnson, Stella Johnson, Joel Johnson, and Oliver Johnson.

The family is so grateful for the care that Jake was provided by Allegiance Hospice, the Brookdale Senior Living Community, and Home Instead.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.