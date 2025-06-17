6/17: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 6:28 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Devante Alexander Limbrick, 32, 728 Murbelle Road — home invasion; simple battery. Bond: $10,000.

Barrington Antonia Richards, 52, 3613 Taylor St. — cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $250,000.

Jeremie Jude Broussard, 48, 8559 Gulf Highway — domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Wanda Gay Newson Richard, 58, 770 Hollis Lane, Moss Bluff. — domestic abuse battery.

Michael James Brabham Jr., 33, 483 Nursery Road, Kinder — domestic abuse battery; battery of a police officer.

Cedric James Pittman, 49, 1705 3rd St. — aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; headlamps on motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,450,400.

Derrick Keith Prater, 44, 2411 Bertrand Ave., Westlake — general speed law; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $125,500.

Patrick Dannie Thomas, 68, 3401 Truman St. — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons-second offense; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number of mark. Bond: $210,000.

Edward Jean West IV, 29, 15409F, Leesville — domestic abuse battery.

John Michael Pickering, 35, Lumberton, Texas — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $5,000.

Albert Joseph Salcido, 43, Texas City, Texas — home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple battery. Bond: $15,000.

Jesse Douglas Moore, 42, 578 Kenneth Cole Road, Moss Bluff — unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

Kevonte Dawan Francis, 22, 2521 19th St. — aggravated second-degree battery; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Mason Hart Claudel, 28, 1010 Link Road Apt. B — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Chantel Alicia Brown, 29, Bogalusa — bank fraud. Bond: $45,000.

Jonathan K. Jenkins, 41, 3119 Reidway St. — direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts simple battery; theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer. Bond: $20,000.

Jason Lawrence Guillory, 21, 1320 7th St. — domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Tyasia Rayshell Batiste, 20, 917 Church St. — domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Paul Joseph Fore, 45, 215 Tillie LeDoux Road, Sulphur — home invasion; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $12,500.