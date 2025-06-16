Settlement reached after McNeese sues over contested $15M will Published 1:32 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

A settlement has been reached over the $15 million estate of a Lake Charles businessman and philanthropist who died in 2021.

The McNeese State University Foundation had contested the contents of Robert Noland’s will, which left nearly the entirety of his estate to his only child, Amanda Noland Inzer. Noland’s previous five wills had listed the McNeese Foundation as the primary beneficiary.

According to attorneys representing McNeese, Noland’s dementia was too severe for him to agree to the new will he signed Dec. 29, 2020. Attorneys for Inzer argued Noland was of sound mind when he signed the will, noting he no longer wanted to donate his estate to McNeese by the time he died on Nov. 6, 2021.

McNeese and Inzer reached an agreement Thursday night and the foundation board approved the terms Friday. The terms of the agreement will not be made public.