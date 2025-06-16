Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business Published 7:44 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Bessette, Flavin Realty merge

Two of the most respected names in Louisiana real estate — Century 21 Bessette Realty and Flavin Realty — have announced a merger that brings together decades of market leadership, service excellence and local expertise to create a real estate powerhouse. The new firm will operate under the name Century 21 Bessette Flavin.

This strategic combination brings together over 84 years of combined experience, an unparalleled track record of success, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients and local communities both companies serve.

The owners say this merger is more than just a joining of two companies — it’s a uniting of shared values, vision and a commitment to service excellence.

Bank announces promotions

The Board of Directors of First Federal Bank of Louisiana has announced several officer promotions in Southwest Louisiana. They are:

Drew Pierson, formerly branch administrator, has been promoted to chief retail officer.

Jody Vanover, deposit operations manager, has been promoted to senior vice president.

Jennifer Pugh, security and facilities manager and information security officer, has been promoted to vice president.

Crystal Reyes, compliance officer, has been promoted to vice president.

Lisa Ledano, branch operations manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president.

Heath Williams, information technology manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president.

Marissa Stutes, recruiter, has been promoted to bank officer.

Nguyen joins LC Memorial

Lake Charles Memorial Health System is pleased to welcome Lam D. Nguyen, MD, a board-certified cardiologist, to its medical staff. Known for delivering compassionate, high-quality cardiology care to the Jennings community since 2012, Nguyen brings a trusted name to Memorial’s growing heart and vascular services.

Nguyen earned his Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University Medical School in 1991. He completed his residency in internal medicine at LSU Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, and began his career in emergency medicine before establishing his own internal medicine practice in 2000. Driven by a passion for advanced cardiac care, he later pursued fellowships in General Cardiology at Tulane Heart and Vascular Institute (2011) and Interventional Cardiology at Duke University Medical Center (2012).

Ngyuen will continue to see patients at his clinic located at 1322 Elton Road, Suite E, in Jennings, now named Memorial Heart & Vascular Center-Jennings.

Visit LC board adds members

Visit Lake Charles is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its board of directors.

Derrick Morris, representing the city of Lake Charles, is a longtime entrepreneur and media professional with deep ties to the region’s arts, entertainment, and cultural scene. As the founder of 3rd Coast Media, Morris has spent decades promoting Southern music, culture, and creative industries. His work in media and entertainment has brought visibility to local artists and businesses. In addition, Morris has served on various community boards, including the Black Heritage Board, Maison Amie, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Louisiana.

Jana Crain, representing Southwest Louisiana’s Arts and Humanities, brings a strong voice for the region’s creative community. A native of Lake Charles and graduate of McNeese State University, Crain holds degrees in criminal justice and paralegal studies and has worked as a litigation paralegal for 20 years. She serves as vice president of the Arts and Humanities Council, where she advocates for local artists, supports cultural programming, and helps expand access to the arts through grant initiatives and strategic partnerships. In 2020, Crain was recognized as a Thriving 30-Something for her leadership and volunteerism efforts.

Janie Frugé, representing Chamber Southwest, serves as the chief executive officer of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, where she has worked for 28 years. Before assuming her current role in 2013, Fruge served as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from McNeese State University and a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management from the University of Phoenix. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Frugé is a dedicated leader in health care and community development and is actively involved in the Sulphur Rotary Club, United Way, and the Chamber Southwest Alliance Executive Board.

John Hamati, representing the Southwest Louisiana Lodging Association, brings more than 35 years of leadership in the resort and hospitality industry. As vice president of resort operations at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Hamati draws on an extensive background that spans luxury hotels, mixed-use developments, and international resort properties. A strong advocate for community involvement, Hamati has served on multiple civic and economic development boards throughout his career.

Kala Kuhlthau, representing the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce, brings more than 43 years of experience in the financial industry. As senior vice president and branch manager at Lakeside Bank in Sulphur, her extensive background in consumer and commercial banking, lending, and internal auditing gives her valuable insight into the needs of local businesses and economic development. An active community leader, Kuhlthau has served on the finance committee of Project Build a Future for over a decade and has been involved with the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce for more than 10 years, including a term as chairman of the board.