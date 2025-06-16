LSU-UCLA interupted by rain, will resume at 10 a.m. with LSU up 5-3 Published 11:38 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

LSU vs. UCLA — Game will resume at 10:a.m. (ESPN)

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU should be used to this by now.

So maybe it’s advantage, Tigers, who already held a 5-3 lead over UCLA Monday night when they were pulled off the field by a thunderstorm that hit the Omaha area.

Email newsletter signup

But nothing will be decided until Tuesday morning when LSU and UCLA will try again at 10 a.m.

LSU is no stranger to rain delays this season — this is its 19th contest that been affected — and will be leading 5-3 when the game resumes in the top of fourth inning, which hadn’t yet started when the players were called off the field at 7:22 p.m.

It changes things, though.

UCLA had already pulled its starter, Landon Stump. LSU won’t be able use co-ace Anthony Eyanson, who had settled in nicely after being nicked for three runs in the first inning.

He retired the Bruins in order in the second and third innings.

He threw only 44 pitches — 32 for strikes — in his three innings, however, and can probably come back sooner in the tournament than if he’d pitched longer.

But head coach Jay Johnson will have to find another arm to complete this key game of the bracket. The winner will be the last unbeaten team on its side of the bracket, needing just one more win to advance to the best 2-of-3 championship round.

The loser will have to face Arkansas in an elimination game, tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

That may be in doubt, too, as Tuesday’s weather forecast is not promising.

The Razorbacks stayed alive Monday afternoon when Gage Wood threw the third no-hitter in CWS history to eliminate Murray State.

Johnson has options — most likely either Cooper Williams (0-1 1.83 ERA) or Casan Evans (4-1, 1.90), although both are freshmen who would be making their CWS debut.

UCLA struck for a 3-0 lead in the top of the first without really roughing up Eyandson.

The Bruins got two infield singles and a seeing-eye ground ball through the left side, but Roman Martin’s RBI double was the only hard-hit ball.

The Bruins got two more runs on an infield single and an RBI ground out.

LSU wasted no time striking back.

After Ethan Frey and Seven Milam got back-to-back, one-out singles in the bottom of the first, Jake Brown delivered an RBI single.

Then Jared Jones, who struck out in all five of his at-bats in Saturday’s win over Arkansas, slammed a 3-run homer into the win for a 4-3 LSU lead.

The Tigers added a run in the bottom of the third just before the delay when Frey walked and eventually scored on Luis Hernandez’ two-out single.

SLUMP BUSTER: LSU’s Jared Jones, who struck out in all five of his at-bats Saturday, blasted a 3-run homer into the wind in the bottom of the first inning against UCLA.

He and Johnson spent extra time in the batting cage after Sunday’s practice. It was his 21st bomb of the season.

ORDER RESTORED: Derek Curiel was back in the leadoff spot Monday after thriving in the No. 7 hole Saturday.

Jake Brown, who didn’t start Saturday but pinch-hit late (and was hit by a pitch) was back in right field and batting third after Josh Pearson started Saturday.

Tanner Reeves was at third in place of Michael Braswell, hitting seventh.

HOME GROWN: Not all are dressed out or even in Omaha, but of the 39 players listed on the UCLA roster, 33 are from the state of California.