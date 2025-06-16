Lake Charles Community Band: Two summer shows that ask for audience participation Published 10:24 am Monday, June 16, 2025

The Lake Charles Community Band is bringing Lake Charles two summer shows that will let guests experience spooky spectacles and vibrant sounds.

The Summer Concert Series has two shows lined up. The first performance is at 6 p.m. Monday at the Rosa Heart Theater in the Lake Charles Event Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr. The second at 6 p.m. on June 23 at Tritico Theater at McNeese State University.

Each concert is themed and encourages audience interaction and creative participation, said Jeremi Edwards, assistant professor of music theory and composition at McNeese. Attendees are invited to dress to theme and become “active contributors to the atmosphere and spirit of the performance.”

“When people are invited to contribute to the environment through costumes, colors or shared themes, they’re more invested in the experience,” he explained. “It fosters a sense of community, creativity and belonging. Families, students and music lovers of all ages get to have fun, express themselves, and feel like part of something larger.”

This playful aspect of the concerts breaks down the structures of traditional concert settings, inviting new audiences into concert culture.

On Monday, audiences can prepare for “Fright Night!”

The community band used to play Halloween concerts during each October, but haven’t been able to in recent years. This concert aims to correct that, Edwards said.

“We all have heard of Christmas in July, well how about Halloween in June?” he said.

For “Fright Night,” audience members should put on their favorite Halloween costumes to help transform the performance into a spirited celebration.

The program will include songs like “Witches Dance,” “A Rockin’ Halloween,” “Thriller” and selections from the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

The second concert later in the month was inspired by the rainbow, Edwards said. For the “Color Pallette” performance, guests should dress in their “boldest, most vibrant outfits” to turn Tritico Theater into a colorful expanse. Edwards’ vision for the performance is for the audience and performers to work together to create a “living, breathing work of art.”

“Just as the music explores different tones, moods and styles, the visual presence of a colorfully dressed audience enhances the concert’s energy and connection to its theme,” he said. “Just as colors can evoke feelings, memories and moods, so too can music. Through an eclectic and energetic program, this concert will paint a sonic landscape that highlights how composers use tone, rhythm, and orchestration to bring vivid images and emotions to life.”

Each song will reflect a color. From “The Pink Panther” to “Red Rock Mountain” to “Greenwillow Portrait,” audiences can prepare for a kaleidoscopic experience.

During “Color Pallette,” the Lake Charles Community Band will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to a member of the ensemble who has demonstrated commitment, passion and service throughout the years, he said.

While the individual who will receive the award is a surprise, Edwards said confidently “their contributions have helped sustain the spirit and tradition of the Lake Charles Community Band.”

“Beyond their musicianship, they have served as a mentor, a motivator, and a true ambassador for the arts in Southwest Louisiana,” he added. “We are proud to honor their legacy, not just for their talent, but for the example they have set in demonstrating how music can unite people, uplift a community, and leave a lasting mark.”