Grandmother accused of attempting to strangle granddaughter, accusing the teen of stealing her meth

A Jennings grandmother accused of attempting to strangle her granddaughter after she blamed her for stealing her methamphetamine has been arrested on multiple drug and gun charges.

According to Jennings police, 62-year-old Margo Lynn Pattum was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I, four counts of possession of Schedule II, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, four counts of possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice. She was released from jail Monday on a $20,000 bond.

The arrest occurred on Thursday following a call to police reporting that Pattum had allegedly attempted to strangle her teenage granddaughter after accusing her of stealing her methamphetamine.

Police Chief Danny Semmes said Monday that the strangulation allegations will be referred to the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office for review and a decision on any additional charges.

Following the investigation and a search of Pattum’s residence, authorities seized three firearms, one of which had been reported stolen from Lake Charles. They also discovered various drugs, including methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other narcotics in pill form.

During a search of Pattum, a small metal container with suspected crack cocaine was also found, and she admitted to its use.

Police also reported that while being transported to the Jennings Police Department, Pattum allegedly tried to discard a second container of suspected crack cocaine by placing it behind the transport seat.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.