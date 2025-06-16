BREAKING: Human remains found in wooded area in Vinton Published 10:53 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area of U.S. 90 in Vinton.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the remains were found at about 7 a.m. Monday morning in the 5400 block of U.S. 90 West.

Vincent said detectives and the Forensic Investigation Unit are currently on scene processing the area.

Email newsletter signup

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office will be taking possession of the remains, which will be sent for further testing and identification, she said.

Vinton Police Department is also on scene assisting in the investigation.

“The investigation is currently in the infancy stages and there is no further information to release at this time,” Vinton said.