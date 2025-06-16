6/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 11:26 am Monday, June 16, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jonjon Michael Comeaux, 22, 2615 Dietz St. — required position and method of turning at intersections; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; two counts drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $163,100.

Joseph Anthony Myers, 34, 2513 Rhua Drive No. 14, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; traffic-control signals.

Lindsey Kani Deville III, 49, 6336 E. Opelousas St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $40,000.

Sameh Jasim Mohammed, 22, Katy, Texas — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $17,500.

Jessica Renee Coll, 45, 516 W. Lyons St., Sulphur — direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.

Lequita Quashawn Johnson, 36, Decatur, Ga. — seven counts theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; eight counts bank fraud; five counts forgery; identity theft $1,000 or more. Bond: $460,000.

James Anthony Lyons, 37, 1804 Eleanor St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; domestic abuse battery-strangulation; home invasion; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; direct contempt of court.

Lucas Riley Edwards, 43, 319 Bilbo St. — domestic abuse aggravated assault; false imprisonment; direct contempt of court.

Reginald Odell Laws, 42, 2153 11th St. — domestic abuse battery.

Jakhoryn Markell Duhon, 28, 2509 Red Davis McCollister Road — simple robbery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or more); drug possession. Bond: $16,000.

Dandre Malik Bartie, 24, 3708 Swanee St. — obstruction of court orders. Bond: $9,500.

Deidrick Jamal Lyons, 42, 14127 Payton Road, Welsh — domestic abuse battery; illegal possession of stolen thing from $5,000 but less than $25,000; direct contempt of court.

Zsakeira Simone Williams, 23, 2700 Ernest St. No. 466 — second-degree battery. Bond: $150,000.

Jonathan Charow Vital, 23, 2600 Moeling St. No. 134 — home invasion; domestic abuse battery.

Angel Lynn Harris, 21, 2600 Moeling St. No. 134 — domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Kenneth Elliott Allen Jr., 69, 1205 W. Dave Dugas Road, Sulphur — resisting an officer. Bond: $5,000.

Ashanti Deshaun Perry, 22, 2502 Mary St. — domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Benjamin Franklin Pritchard III, 49, Shelby, Mont. — two counts theft of a firearm; pornography involving juveniles. Bond: $1,030,000.

Tiffany Rene Dawsey, 31, 473 Coward Road, DeQuincy — domestic abuse aggravated assault; aggravated assault.

Dante Marcel Joseph, 27, Marksville — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $25,000.

Mitchell Richard Boyd, 47, 4225 Ridgecrest St., Sulphur — drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; display of plates. Bond: $70,050.

Joshua Lee Busby, 35, 709 Bennett Road — bank fraud; two counts forgery; two counts theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $70,000.

Arron James Cole, 36, 1045 Walters St. D413 — second-degree battery. Bond: $250,000.