Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Sharon Miley Jenkins was born May 7, 1949, and passed away June 11, 2025, at the age of 76.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leon Jenkins; children, Chad Jenkins and wife, Theresa, Benjamin Jenkins, and Lisa Jenkins DarDar, and husband, Garon; grandchildren, Alexandria “Ali”, Lydia, Jude, Leah Avery, Joel, and Ainsley, and siblings, Ruby Breland, Dolores Perry, Rose Saucier, and Hollis Miley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lucy Lemons Miley; siblings, Lois Fussell, Clarice Jones, Buddy Miley, Margie Yates, and Richard Miley, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Couvillon Jenkins.

Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 16, 2025, with the funeral service being held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at New Hope Baptist Church, DeQuincy, La. Pastor Roland Hebert and the Rev. Gary DarDar Jr will be officiating. Interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.

Arrangements were handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th Street, DeQuincy, La.