On June 12, 2025, our beloved mother, Dolores Dell McClelland Duplechin, 92, was called home to be with the Lord.

Dolores lived a life rooted in faith and devoted to Christ. She was a woman of unwavering belief who began each day with her Bible and journal, praying for all 66 of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by name.

Dolores was born to Delma and Eula Vidrine McClelland on Sept. 13, 1932. She often shared her cherished memories of growing up on the farm in rural Basile, where she was affectionately known as “Smack” by her family and friends. She graduated from Basile High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Ernie Duplechin. They both attended Louisiana College and were married in 1952. After graduation, they returned to Basile where she began her teaching career, and during that time, they welcomed five children into their family.

In 1967, Dolores began teaching at LaGrange High School when Ernie was hired to coach football at McNeese State University, and she remained there until her retirement in 1985. She and Ernie began traveling in their RV with some of their dearest friends, seeing 49 U.S. states and Canada. She also loved entertaining in her home, often hosting women’s group Bible Study, organizing meetings for the Christian Women’s Group, and socializing with the former McNeese coaches’ wives. Dolores’ deep and evident love for Jesus drew people near, and all those she met fell in love with her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jackie (Dickie) Holmes, Steve (Debbie) Duplechin, Donna (David) Daughenbaugh, Sheila (Kurt) Rothermel, and Scott (Nicole) Duplechin; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Stacy) Duplechin, Kyle (Tiffany) Holmes, Allyson (Joshua) Schexnyder, Laura Holmes, Meagan (Andre’) Villejoin, Blair (Jon) Ringo, Kelly (Jason) Thompson, Jordan (Taylor) Daughenbaugh, Kate (Damian) Hubbard, Lauren (Bradley) Reiners, Courtney Duplechin, Cade (Jen) Daughenbaugh, John (Caroline) Rothermel, Alex (Ryan) Smith, and Elizabeth Rothermel; her 39+ plus great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack McClelland, and sister, Judy (Johnny) Porter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Duplechin; parents, Delma and Eula Vidrine McClelland, and brother, Donnie.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church Main Venue led by Dr. David Rose and Greg Bath. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of service. Interment service will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers are Steve Duplechin, Scott Duplechin, Jeremy Duplechin, Kyle Holmes, Jordan Daughenbaugh, Cade Daughenbaugh, and John Rothermel.

Her children would like to thank all of her doctors, especially Dr. Keith Lechtenberg, and all those who gave their best in caring for their mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.