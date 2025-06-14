Carolynn Sharp Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

The family of Carolynn Jo Watson Sharp announces her passing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the age of 82. Known to many as “Jo” or “Aunt Jo,” Carolynn lived a life defined by kindness, faith, and devotion to her family.

Carolynn was born on Jan. 31, 1943, in Merryville, La., to Stella Swilley Watson and Alvin Watson. She graduated from Merryville High School and McNeese State University, preparing for her lifelong calling as a teacher. Carolynn dedicated her entire professional career to teaching, becoming a beloved kindergarten teacher whose gentle guidance touched countless young lives. Even outside the classroom, she was drawn to children, always quick to offer a smile, a wink, or a kind word that brightened their day.

In 1965, Carolynn married Malcolm Sharp. Together they shared 45 years of marriage, raising two sons, Mac and Marty, and building a home rooted in love and Christian faith. Carolynn was an active member of both Green Oak Baptist Church and Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Merryville, and she served as a counselor for Campers on Mission. She had a gift for encouraging others, always sharing just the right Bible verse to provide comfort and strength during difficult times. Her quiet prayers and unwavering love became a source of strength for many family members and friends throughout the years.

To her many nieces and nephews, she was Aunt Jo, always smiling, soft-spoken, and full of gentle wisdom. She had a special way of teaching and encouraging, blending kindness with humor, and leaving a lasting impression on those she loved.

Carolynn was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Sharp; her parents, Stella and Alvin Watson, and her siblings, Robert Lynch, Barbara Gibson, and Kay Broussard. She is survived by her sons, Mac Sharp and Marty Sharp of Merryville; her sister, Julia Porter of DeRidder, and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Services will be held at Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Bivens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dry Creek Baptist Camp, 8237 LA-113, Dry Creek, LA 70637, or online at www.drycreek.net.