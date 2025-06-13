Theresa Geneieve Richard Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Theresa Geneieve Richard, 84, a resident of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2025, in the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Oliver was born in Ibera Parish, La., to her loving parents, Aniset and Lorena Labbe Oliver. She was raised Roman Catholic and received her sacraments at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette, La. Geneieve was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted friend. She loved visiting with people and talking politics. Geneive spent her life caring for others as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Richard treasured her community and was active in numerous organizations, including The Acorn Coalition, NAACP Lake Charles Chapter, Board Member for the League of Acadiana, and Golden Girls. She was a political activist advocating for children’s education rights and Medicaid.

Geneieve is preceded in death by her parents, Aniset and Lorena Oliver; her daughter, Zoila Richard; her son, Andre Richard; grandchildren, Sugar Momma and Keviaun McCoy; sisters, Irene Orsot, Ivy Boyd and Leona Darbigney, niece, Deanna Darbigney; two nephews, Ernest and Darryl Darbigney, and her dear friend Joe Mitchell.

Email newsletter signup

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Abigail Zeno Harmon and her husband, David; grandchildren, Zavier Francis and Travis L. Zeno; great-grandchildren, Tejah Zeno, Travis L. Zeno Jr., Travis L. Zeno III and Rileyah Harrall; brothers, Ollie Oliver and his wife, Victoria and Paul Rawleigh Oliver; sister-in-law, Joyce Oliver; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and her special friends, Dr. Nancy Shepherd, Nelma Stevens, P.J. Garry, Lois Malvo, and Deborah Sullivan.

The family will receive friends on June 14, 2025, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.