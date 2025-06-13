Sally Ann Wilson Mondella Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Sally Ann Wilson Mondella, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 10, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 29, 1940 to parents Sally Mae Greene and Vernon Leroy Wilson.

Sally graduated from Texas University with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and with a Minor in English. Her favorite past times included playing the piano, reading, watching her beloved British TV shows, playing dress up, and just being silly. She was so passionate about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sally retired from Louisiana Savings after over thirty years of service. She shared her musical talents by playing the organ at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She cherished her time as a member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Birthday Club. She devoted her life to serving the Lord through her music, voice, and prayer.

Those left to cherish her memories are grandchildren, Braxton Keith Fontenot (Ashley), Lydia Kate Lyons (Tony), and Emma Kamile Johnson (Alex); great-grandchildren, Noah, Madilyn, McKenna, Olive, Graham, Autumn, Alex Jr., and Avie.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, and her daughter, Veronica Parker.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home Friday, June 13, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday at Johnson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A private memorial at Consolata Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers kindly make donations to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Music Fund.

“You know what is greater than the storm? GOD! He is greater than any storm.” – Olive, her great-granddaughter and very best friend.