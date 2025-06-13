Ophelia Guillory Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Ophelia Guillory was born on Jan. 5, 1925, in Church Point, La., to the late Mary and Arville Guillory.

She was united in holy matrimony to the late William Guillory, and together they shared 56 years of marriage grounded in faith, family, and love.

She was the beloved mother of two children, Prancella Jean and Stanley Guillory (Catherine). She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steven Jean.

Email newsletter signup

Ophelia was the cherished grandmother of Kimberly Jean, Brian Jean (Nikki), Shalonda Powe (Fred), and Marcus Guillory (Brittany). She was the proud great-grandmother of Javaughn Jean, JaLayiah Jean, Nicolas Jean, David Jean, Jacob Powe, Zoe Guillory, and Zara Guillory; and the joyful great-great-grandmother of Kari Jean.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Guillory Thierry, Orenia Guillory Craven, Ernest Guillory, Cecelia Darbonne, Willis Guillory, Willie Guillory, and Lucaster Rene.

A woman of deep and unwavering faith, Ophelia was a longtime member of both Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann Catholic Church. She prayed daily with her prayer beads, a quiet devotion that anchored her life and inspired those around her.

Ophelia was also known for the love she poured into her cooking. Whether feeding a crowd or making a special bowl of gumbo with just the juice for a grandchild who didn’t eat meat, she expressed her care through every meal she made. Her kitchen was a place of comfort, warmth, and unconditional love. Everyone loved her pies, baked from the heart and always served with a smile. She made sure no one ever left her home hungry, even unexpected visitors were treated like family, with a full plate whether they asked for it or not. And she knew how to make her grandchildren feel special in the smallest ways, from shaping pancakes just the way one of them liked, to letting love lead every dish she made. Her cooking brought people together and created memories that will be cherished for generations.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Ophelia passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lake Charles, La.

Funeral services will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Mallet, La., with burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, William.