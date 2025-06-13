Message of hope, resilience, change as Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana leaders take oaths Published 11:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana leaders delivered inspiring messages of hope, resilience, and change during Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony, drawing strength from the tribe’s rich history as they look to the future.

Chairman David Sickey was officially sworn in by Tribal Court Judge Daniel Stretcher, alongside tribal council members Kristian Poncho and Stuart John. This is Poncho’s second term, while John is beginning his first.

Sickey, who previously served as chairman from 2017 to 2021 and whose father and brother also held the position, succeeds acting chairman Crystal Williams.

In his augural address, Sickey acknowledged the peaceful transition of leadership underscores the strength of the Coushatta Tribe’s democratic principles and the collective wisdom of its people in charting their future. He emphasized that the inaugural marks not only the beginning of his tenure but also the continuation of a journey initiated months ago, focused on listening, collaboration, and a shared commitment to the tribe’s future.

Sickey stressed the importance of honoring the elders and past leaders who have tirelessly worked to safeguard the Coushatta people, their language and their culture through difficult times.

He noted that his campaign was built upon the voices of the tribal members gathered through surveys, door-to-door outreach, conversations, personal meetings, and community gatherings. He stated that the community expressed their desire for transparency, accountability, and consistent opportunities to be heard, not just during elections but on an ongoing basis.

Moving forward, Sickey announced the immediate implementation of a collaborative governance model that includes quarterly community meetings and tribal advisory committees. He also plans to enhance communication and feedback channels to ensure continuous dialog with all tribal members.

In addition, he announced plans to expand the casino resort and diversify the economy beyond gaming, aiming to generate new opportunities and enhance financial stability for the tribe.

Sickey also committed to strengthening cultural preservation initiatives, particularly language revitalization programs, and to improving health and wellness programs, and educational opportunities for tribal members.

“I believe the Coushatta Tribe can become a model, not just for indigenous communities across the nation, but for the entire world,” he said. “At a time when division seems to dominate headlines, we have the chance to demonstrate what is possible when people come together around shared values and common purpose. When we work together to balance respect for tradition with smart innovation, when we ensure every voice is heard and every person is valued, we create something truly remarkable. We show the world that our tribal unity isn’t just an ideal, it’s a practical approach to solving complex challenges and creating better solutions.”

He encouraged every tribal member to contribute their knowledge, skills, and perspectives to strengthen the Tribe and ensure its success, building upon the wisdom of elders, the energy of the youth, and the dedication of the entire community. He also challenged everyone to actively participate in shaping the future through their involvement, ideas, and commitment to their shared success.

“…We stand at a pivotal moment in our tribal history,” Sickey said. “The choices we make together in the coming months and years will determine the kind of community we leave for our children and grandchildren. I believe that together, we can create something beautiful, a tribe that honors its past.”

In taking his oath, John expressed his humility for the support he received during his campaign for tribal council and stressed the importance of moving forward together.

“Now the hard work really begins, because I have been given this duty, honor, and responsibility for representing the Coushatta Tribe and our tribal membership in a positive and ethical manner,” he said. “I do not take this position and responsibility lightly,”

He continued, “As candidates, we ran on platforms such as accountability, transparency, economic development and improving our communication, not only amongst ourselves council members, but to the membership as a whole. Today is the day that we start acting on these issues and give the members what they demand from us as a council.”

John expressed his gratitude to his Creator and the tribal membership for the opportunity to serve as a tribal council member.

During his speech, Poncho reflected on the challenges, obstacles and progress of the past four years. He emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from the tribe’s history to guide future endeavors.

“It’s easy to let a fraction of negativity drown out an abundance of positives,” he said. “We owe it to ourselves to look ahead and fight for what’s good for the tribe.”

“As I’ve said throughout this campaign, we all look to a better future,” he continued. “We all hope for a better tomorrow, but no one’s just going to give it to us. We have to go and take it. That was my commitment to you, my tribe, four years ago, and that’s my commitment to you today.”

Poncho urged the tribe to remember their origins, including the struggles, sacrifices, and determination that ensured their survival and progress.

“I firmly believe the actions we take as a tribal leadership should be rooted in honor for those who walked before us and paved our current path,” he said. “Our people’s many journeys ended here on Bayou Blue about a century ago. “

He recounted the tribe’s journey from Tennessee south to Alabama before migrating to Louisiana and Texas, initially settling in Indian Village before their final location just north of Elton.

“This journey was wrought with hardship and uncertainty. The decisions that made us move were for the good of the community. The survival of us as a people was enforced with the will to do better. They were marked by unimaginable struggles, but we survived. Through all of it, we endured conditions that are hard to grasp – hostile terrorizes and hostile people.”

Poncho recalled stories from elders during the campaign about the severe poverty, dirt roads, dirt floors, and inadequate shelter they faced just two generations ago.

“I’ve grown up hearing stories of just how poor things were, how hard our community struggled,” he said. “The lack of support and the lack of dignity offered by no one, but our own people.”

“Just as we overcame every other hardship, we rose above those too and here we stand today with so much to give thanks for and so much potential. Yet, we can’t lost sight of where things were just a short time ago. The sacrifices our ancestors survived, the conditions our people were living in, conditions many elders in this room remember, cannot be forgotten. It must ground us as tribal leaders and cause us to remember all that we do is for you, the tribal member. Our responsibility is to lead as those before us did – putting our community first, ensuring that we as a nation flourish, but most importantly that we care for our own people with dignity, opportunity and hope.

Poncho pledged his dedication to the tribe’s betterment, aiming to honor their ancestor’s dreams.