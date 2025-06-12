Sherman J. Solari Jr. Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Sherman J. Solari Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, the 10 of June 2025. It was a blessing to have his three children caring for him together through his last day in this earthly life. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, the 13 of June, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, the 12 of June, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5 p.n. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.

Sherman was born on Dec. 31, 1927 in Lake Charles. He shared his God given talents as a craftsman in his family business, Solari Marble and Granite Works. Not only did he use his artistic skills, he truly listened when people were going through some of the most difficult moments in their lives. There were few things that Sherman enjoyed more than his daily bike rides along the lake. He was a very private person but cherished the relationships that he made through these quiet encounters.

He was a faithful parishioner of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. One of the things he missed the most in his last months was not being able to attend Mass. He was immensely grateful to those who faithfully brought the Precious Body of Christ in Holy Communion to his home and those who came to visit with him.

Sherman is survived by his three loving children, Mike and wife, Kim, Tom and wife, Elaine, and Suzy. He was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Chris (Casey), Ben (Kara), Scott (Courtney), Caroline (Scott), and William. His memory will also live on through his great-grandchildren, Chloe, Stella, Teddy, and Patrick. He is further survived by in-laws, Louise Solari, Phyllis Solari, Glenda (Norman) Manuel, and Delores Stagg. Sherman was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joyce Bertrand Solari, as well as his parents, Anita Breaux Solari and Sherman J. Solari Sr. and siblings, Audrey, Archie, and Jimmy Solari.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Cathedral School at 1536 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. The family would like to express their thanks for the loving care given by Harbor Hospice and Home Instead, especially caregiver, Sylvia Matthis.