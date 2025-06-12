Shadow puppeteer bringing show to SW La. Published 10:33 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Special to the American Press

Join the Calcasieu Parish Public Library for a delightful experience as poetry comes hilariously to life with shadow puppets in “A Wild Goose Chase,” hosted by Matt Sandbank’s Shadow Factory.

“A Wild Goose Chase” is a series of shadow puppetry vignettes designed to teach young people the key elements of poetry in a fun, engaging, and interactive way. Each skit focuses on a different element of poetry and often involves audience input or participation.

Sandbank will be bringing his show to the following library branches:

Wednesday, June 18

10 a.m. — Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St.

3 p.m. — Vinton Library, 1601 Loree St.

Friday, June 20

10 a.m. — Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry St.,

3 p.m. — Iowa Library, 109 S. Thomson Ave.

The performances are recommended for ages 4 and above. Sandbank’s show features uniquely expressive shadow puppets that are sure to spark imagination, awaken curiosity, and excite young audiences about the power of creativity.

Each program aligns with Language Arts and Humanities academic standards. All performances are free.