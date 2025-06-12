Marilyn Joyce Woods Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Marilyn Joyce Bristow Woods, 90 years old, passed away on June 8, 2025, in Lake Charles, La. Marilyn and her twin sister were born on April 10, 1935, to Oliver “Ollie” James and Mary Jones Bristow of Savannah, Ga., where Marilyn would grow up and graduate from Savannah High School. Not long after that, she met and married her husband of 54 years, the late Curtis Lee Woods Jr. After having three children, Curtis took a job at The American Press in Lake Charles, La. where they had their fourth child.

Marilyn had a profound sense of style and grace, and she loved expressing that in her decorating and personal style. She even did some catalog modeling in her early years. Although Marilyn worked for a few years at Muller’s Department Store, she was primarily a homemaker. Her focus was on raising her children and spending time with her family. Marilyn also loved the beach, dancing, swimming, boating and traveling and if all of those things could happen at once, that was her favorite, vacationing with her family and/or taking business trips to “every major city” with her husband for conventions, where she took her children (when possible) so they could all share in new experiences. Marilyn continued to travel into her 80’s, visiting her daughter and traveling with family, even taking a cross-country trip in her 70’s. She loved to get out and see new place; the mountains, the snow, the different people, and cultures. She favored the beach, any beach, but Perdido Key, Fla. and Tybee Island, Ga. were her favorites.

She was quiet and shy and mostly reserved, but to get her going was always entertaining. She lit up a room with her smile and laughter. Those who had just met her would often say she was the epitome of a “southern belle” with her slow, well-mannered Savannah, Ga. accent. She wasn’t just Southerner, she was a proud “Savannahn.”

She loved her dogs, spending time on the golf course with her husband “practicing her swing,” and going on evening boat rides around the lake. She loved to swim and spent much of her time with family at the pool. She loved listening to music from the 30’s 40’s and 50’s. Marilyn loved to go out dancing with her husband. They were truly something to behold on the dance floor. Like her favorite song by Nat King Cole, “Unforgettable” is exactly what she was and how she will be remembered by those closest to her. An adored parent, a beloved twin sister and a devoted wife, Marilyn was exactly what she appeared to be, all of that, and then some. Elegant, kind, curious and excited to live life. She was generous, giving, loving and hilarious without even trying.

Those left to cherish her memory are her eldest son, Curtis Lee “Woody” Woods III (Deborah); her youngest daughter, Staci Marie Woods (Steve Abernathy); one granddaughter, Elyse Ellis Conner (Ricky) of Lake Charles, La., and extended family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Curtis Lee Woods Jr.; her twin sister and best friend, Marjorie Bristow Allen, of Savannah, Ga., and her two brothers, Oliver James ”Jimmy” Bristow Jr. and John Lawrence “Johnny” Bristow, of Savannah, Ga., as well as two of her children, Gregory Allen Woods and Lynda Joyce Woods Ellis, both of Lake Charles, La.

Marilyn’s vibrant spirit and love for life will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of joy, laughter, and cherished memories.

The family would like to acknowledge and express our sincere gratitude to Gwen, and all of the staff at Brookdale, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care for our mother.

Marilyn’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Chapel, 4321 Lake St., with the Rev. Marcus Wade presiding. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.