Full steam ahead for St. Nicholas Center rebuild Published 3:15 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Five years after Hurricane Laura irreparably damaged the St. Nicholas Center for Children, hope is on the horizon.

Earlier this week, U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins announced the center has received its FEMA obligation for hurricane recovery efforts through the major disaster declaration for the storm. The funding is worth just over $3.4 million.

“This has been a five-year journey that we’re celebrating,” said Melissa Priola, assistant executive director for the center. “Since opening our doors in October of 2008, this is the first time the St. Nicholas Center has had to navigate disaster, recovery and the FEMA process.”

After the storm, the center downsized and offered a smaller selection of services from a set of temporary buildings on Ihles Road. Later, the organization moved into its current location in the former Stage department store on Ryan Street.

Now, their sights are set on expansion.

Priola said the group plans to purchase the current St. Louis Catholic High School location at 1620 Bank St. in a multi-phased approach that will allow them to expand back to at least 24,000 square foot — the size of their first Ryan Street location. St. Louis Catholic — which was nearly completely destroyed by Hurricane Laura — has purchased a 42-acre lot on the corner of E. McNeese Street and Corbina Road and plans to construct a two-story main academic building, pavilion, practice field and a soccer field in their first phase of rebuilding.

Priola said phase one of the St. Nicholas Center plan includes the purchase of the area along Bank Street where St. Louis Catholic’s main structure and the Vianney House were located, spanning from 7th to 9th streets. Phase two includes the property where St. Louis is currently conducting operations in temporary buildings. Phase three includes the still-standing but heavily damaged Landry Memorial Gym and parking area.

“We will have the opportunity to expand our footprint with a potential to add in the future in order to serve even more children than before,” Priola said.

St. Nicholas Center intends to preserve the Landry Memorial Gym, she said.

“The restoration of Landry Gym will be a labor of love,” she said. “Although not part of our FEMA grant, we’re hoping that with community support we can preserve this important piece of Lake Charles history — a place that means so much because of its enduring legacy for so many.”

She said the neighborhood along Bank Street has been welcoming already and the center’s plan is to design a building that would make the residents surrounding it proud.

“We’re excited for the future and grateful for the support,” she said.