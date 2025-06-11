PHOTO GALLERY: Camp Coushatta
Published 6:43 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025
1/5
Swipe or click to see more
Matthew Buffalohead of Ponca City, OK sings and plays the drums as Kaeyn Arnaud, 14, of Kinder looks on Tuesday while visiting Camp Coushatta, just north of Elton. The single-day camp offers a unique, hands-on experience for the whole family as the traditions, customs and culture of the Coushatta Tribe are shared by Coushatta youth. The camp is open free to the public 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
2/5
Swipe or click to see more
Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana member Raven Langley helps Victoria Gonsalves, 11, of Kinder and Roma Santiago, 11, of California make Indian fry bread for visitors Tuesday at Camp Coushatta, just north of Elton. Visitors can experience all the different stations demonstrated by Coushatta youth including tomahawk throw, archery, nature station, toys and games, drum making, herbs and medicine, storytelling, tribal dances and more. The camp is open free to the public 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
3/5
Swipe or click to see more
Sisters Hadleigh,10, and Kaylee Battise, 11, of Texas discuss the importance of basket making to early Native Americans on Tuesday during Camp Coushatta, just north of Elton. The baskets were primarily used for storing food, collecting materials and trading. Today the baskets have become a collector's item. The camp is open free to the public 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
4/5
Swipe or click to see more
Randell Easley, 12, of Elton demonstrates an early drill used by Native Americans on Tuesday during Camp Coushatta, just north of Elton. Early weapons and tools were made from raw materials including wood, stone, bones and antlers. The camp is open free to the public 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
5/5
Swipe or click to see more
Kynzleigh Myers, 14, and Aubrey Robinson, 13, both of Elton, demonstrate how early Native Americans used herbs and other medicines to heal the body and protect against bad spirits. The herbs and medicine station is among several educational and hands-on stations as part Camp Coushatta which continues 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Visitors can experience stations demonstrated by Coushatta youth— including tomahawk throw, archery, nature station, toys and games, drum making, herbs and medicine, storytelling, tribal dances and more — 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday and Thursday through June 25.