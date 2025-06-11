PHOTO GALLERY: Camp Coushatta

Published 6:43 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Doris Maricle

Matthew Buffalohead of Ponca City, OK sings and plays the drums as Kaeyn Arnaud, 14, of Kinder looks on Tuesday while visiting Camp Coushatta, just north of Elton. The single-day camp offers a unique, hands-on experience for the whole family as the traditions, customs and culture of the Coushatta Tribe are shared by Coushatta youth. The camp is open free to the public 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25. (Doris Maricle / American Press)

Visitors can experience stations demonstrated by Coushatta youth— including tomahawk throw, archery, nature station, toys and games, drum making, herbs and medicine, storytelling, tribal dances and more — 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday and Thursday through June 25.

