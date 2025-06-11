Jerry Wayne Boutte Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Jerry Wayne Boutte, 70 years old, of Talkeetna, Alaska died June 4, 2025 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. He was born Aug. 21, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the son of Frank and Joan Boutte. The family moved to Louisiana in 1961 and he spent his formative years in Southwest Louisiana. After graduating from Sulphur High School and trying college, but not finding it to his liking, he went to work in the local ship yard. Ready for something new and wanting some cooler weather he followed his brother Doug to the Alaska North Slope oil fields as a pipefitter later mostly working as a supervisor.

There he worked the rest of his adult career at numerous shorter term construction type jobs associated with the oil fields. While working there as a pipefitter he met a welder by the name of Beth Pike, whom he spent the rest of his life with. They being the adventurous type bought some agricultural land north of Talkeetna locally called off grid (not having road access or any utilities). They built a nice log home and numerous outbuildings from the logs on the land with the help of a sawmill, track loader and other equipment. At the time of his death he was still living at the “homestead”.

While exploring up high near Lane Peak he fell in love with the area and bought a piece of land and over numerous years hauled up enough material to build a hunting cabin with out buildings hoping to bag himself a few caribou. Jerry’s favorite sport was hunting so they had quite a few very nice camping trips in search of caribou or moose mostly on the Denali Highway between Cantrell and Paxson with Tangle Lakes being an all time favorite. Jerry and his brother, Doug, made several nice trips to Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to hunt birds and fish. Jerry was a very smart and competent man who could build or fix most anything, a good trait for someone living on a remote homestead in Alaska. Some of his other favorite things to do were snow-machining, fishing, cross country skiing, biking, photography, banjo, calligraphy, listening to music and tent camping remotely.

Email newsletter signup

They had no children other than their various pets, numerous dogs and two orphan beavers who became house beavers. They found the beavers to be very loving animals if they feel you are part of their clan. Their house was constantly strewn with various dams made out of whatever was available. The end of his life saw him the parent of a very special Brittany Spaniel named Maggie, who kept them entertained with her antics and she was affectionately called his “Candy Striper” after his stroke because every night Maggie would go into his room to take overnight duty. Survivors include his brother, Doug Boutte (Claire); nieces, Kimberly, Angela and Sarah, and nephew, Joshua,12 grandnieces and grandnephews and his life partner, Beth Pike (plus dogs, Maggie and Scooter).

A family and close friends Memorial service is planned at the homestead in July.