Iowa Council rejects budget plan after controversy over reductions in funding to police Published 4:44 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Iowa Town Council rejected the town’s proposed 2025-26 budget following a 90-minute public hearing.

The council, town administration, Iowa Police Department officers, and several residents gathered on Monday night for an open budget discussion.

The proposed budget included increases to the fire department and fire administration budgets, and court costs budget, and reductions to the police department and administration budgets. Mayor Neal Watkins said he has worked to create a “balanced budget” that reflects the need to invest in infrastructure, boost economic development and prepare for a potentially turbulent national economic climate.

For most in attendance, concerns laid with the police budget, which would have been cut by about $374,000.

One resident who has lived in Iowa for 60 years said there are already not enough police officers to patrol Iowa, especially with a new 72-unit housing development in the works.

“I want Iowa to grow … I’m so glad that things are coming. … But we also want to be safe.”

Another echoed these sentiments by explaining that “if you have more people, you have more problems,” and that the town already has crime issues related to drug use and human trafficking since it is part of the Interstate 10 corridor.

Police Chief Howard “Keith” Vincent expressed frustration and confusion at the police budget reduction, especially when his department is shorthanded and overworked, he said.

“That’s why we weren’t over budget … it’s because we weren’t paying out benefits, and we were working officers six 12 [hour shifts] sometimes – burning them out and tiring them out, while cutting the police budget for absolutely no reason.”

Watkins said the budget Vincent requested for IPD would fully deplete the town’s savings for the general fund, which is already underfunded after a history of dipping into the fund to cover salaries.

“It’s not about whether they’re [IPD officers] worth it. … It’s not that we want to have a shortage of police officers. Where do we get the money? It’s really about the money. We need more revenue. There’s no two ways about it.”

IPD Executive Officer Austin Peloquin offered to give the administration and council clarity on IPD’s situation with first-hand experience.

“If y’all question the direction this department we are going or the state we are in right now, come get in the car with us. Come do a ride-along,” he said. “Come spend 12 hours with us one night, when you’re going from call to call to call, when you can’t answer the next call coming in, or when you don’t have backup.”

Friction

The evening was colored by tension between Watkins and Vincent. Concerns about the police budget date back to last year’s budget adoption, which ended in abrupt adjournment after a heated discussion. That night, Vincent questioned the reduction of the police budget and Watkins said the only area that could be cut was the police department.

Then and now, Watkins attributed budget cuts to a consistent loss in revenue and the need to focus on economic development.

This year, the contention was heightened when Vincent’s request to be added to the agenda was rejected by Watkins. Vincent requested to be added to the agenda to recommend officer promotions and new hires.

Watkins said he declined Vincent’s request because it was a “surprise.” He also said his decision to deny Vincent’s request and any decisions about the budget are “not personal” and have “nothing to do with anything other than dollars and cents.”

He continued by saying that while he was “not trying to air out dirty laundry,” he has “asked repeatedly” for one-on-one budget conversations with Vincent with no response.

“I’ve asked for 15 months for us to sit and have a conversation about how we can get where we need to go.”

In response, Vincent said he has responded to Watkins’ emails to request “open, tabletop discussions” with all involved parties.

The council unanimously voted to amend the agenda to allow Vincent to present IPD promotions and four new hires, and later approved all recommendations. This approval will add approximately $322,000 to IPD’s 2025-26 operational expenses.

The IPD now has eight patrolmen, two detectives, one school officer, one secretary/detective, three part-time patrolmen, four dispatchers, one part-time dispatcher and Vincent, Town Clerk Cindy Mallett confirmed to the American Press.

The council then rejected the proposed budget with three nays and two abstentions. Council members Julie Fontenot, District A; Vernessa Guillory, District C; and Daniel Hennigan, District D; voted in opposition.

Mallet said since the budget was rejected, the town will begin the 205-26 fiscal year with 50 percent of last fiscal year’s adopted budget, as is required by law. As of Tuesday, June 10, no special meeting has been scheduled.

The next regular meeting will be July 14.