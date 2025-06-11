Hit-and-run bill created after Welsh fatality signed into law

Special to the American Press

A new law significantly increasing the penalties for deadly hit-and-run crashes in Louisiana has been signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry.

House Bill 35 was introduced following the tragic hit-and-run death of 73-year-old Jerry Hughes of Welsh, a veteran and avid cyclist. Hughes was killed while riding his bicycle on La. 1126 near Jennings in June 2022.

The new legislation establishes a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two years for drivers convicted of hit-and-run offenses resulting in great bodily injury or death.

Hughes’ family attended the bill signing ceremony this week in Baton Rouge, marking a significant step towards ensuring more stringent consequences in similar future cases. While the individual responsible for Hughes’ death was prosecuted and convicted, the sentence did not include jail time due to judicial suspension.

The new law addressed that specific issue by removing the possibility of probation, parole, or a suspended sentence for those convicted of hit-and-run driving where they knew or should have known their actions caused serious harm or death.

“This legislation sends a clear message that Louisiana will not tolerate drivers who flee the scene after causing devastating injuries or taking a life,” Jeff Davis District Attorney Lauren Heinen said Wednesday in a press release.

Heinen said the measure addresses a significant gap in Louisiana’s criminal justice system by establishing more uniform penalties for individuals who commit hit-and-run offenses resulting in serious consequences. With the residing incidence of hit-and-run crimes in Louisiana, the new law directly responds to the necessary for more severe penalties to deter these actions, she said.

“Every family deserves to know that if their loved one is injured or killed by a hit-and-run driver, there will be meaningful consequences.” Heinen said. “This law honors victims and their families while deterring others from making the inexcusable choice to flee. This addition to the law gives judges the guidance necessary to impose a prison sentence where great bodily injury or loss of life is a direct result of the hit-and-run.”

Heinen thanked State Rep. Troy Romero and State Rep.Phillip Tarver for their successful efforts in securing the passage of the legislation.