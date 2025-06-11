Danny Mose Harrison Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Danny Mose Harrison of Lake Charles, La., born on Feb. 16, 1954 in Florala, Ala., son of the late John David “JD” and Evelyn Harrison, passed away June 8, 2025, at the age of 71.

Danny, a graduate of Niceville Senior High School and a faithful member of Livingway Pentecostal Church worked for White Collar Transit, and was also a meat cutter for over 30 years. He was a licensed minister with the United Pentecostal Church International and was committed to his calling of a Prayer Minister. He was the most skilled fisherman and never gave up his secret fishing spots. He gave the absolute biggest and warmest hugs to everyone. He was “PeePaw” to some of the sweetest children including Vandi, Bryndal, Libby, Greyson, Chaplin, Maci, Mia, and Laine, as well as, many others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Tony and Bobby Joe Harrison.

Danny is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Evans Harrison; children, Shana Harrison, Daniel Harrison (Crystal), and their daughter, Leah Harrison, Amanda Becnel (Chris); brothers, Jackie Harrison (Daisy), John Harrison (Diane), and sister, Jeanette Clanahan (Herman).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Livingway Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles, La. on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Brent Keating officiating. A gathering of friends and family will begin in the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.

Words of comfort may be shared at:www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com/Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.