Recently paroled local man charged with rape Published 9:31 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A Jennings man, has been charged with second-degree rape following an alleged assault.

According to Jennings Police, Tristan Trumaine West, 44, encountered the victim near the 1700 block of North Cary Street on Thursday. After befriending her, West asked to use the restroom at her residence as she and other occupants were returning inside.

Once inside, West allegedly confronted the victim in the living room and admitted to officers that he sexually assaulted her. The victim told police that she had pleaded with West to stop, but the attack continued until other occupants in the home intervened.

Jennings police arrived shortly after receiving the initial call and reported finding West pulling up his pants.

During the investigation, it was learned West is a local transient with a violent criminal history.

He was recently released from parole for resisting an officer and possession of Fentanyl.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Chief Danny Semmes commended the victim for her bravery for speaking with police about the assault and the other occupants for intervening until police arrived.

West remains in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond.