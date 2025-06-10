Rebecca Jane Williams Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Rebecca Jane Beaird Williams, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jane was born on Feb. 3, 1938 in Chambers County, Alabama to Gordon Beaird and Frances Moon Beaird.

Jane grew up in Huguley, Ala. and finished school at Lanett High in Lanett, Alabama in 1956. Her family moved to Lake Charles, La. in 1956. She attended Sowela Technical College and worked at various places as an adjuster. Retiring from the City of Lake Charles in 2000.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Williams and his wife, Carolyn, of DeQuincy; brother, John Beaird and his wife, Wanda, of Moss Bluff; two nieces, Kim Chapman and Kristine Stout; three granddaughters, Rhonda Potter, Rangela Bozeman, and Andrea Johnson, and five great-grandsons.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Jane’s funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Broxie Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home.