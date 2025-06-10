Poncho back with Cowgirls Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau hit a home run on the recruiting circuit Tuesday, and he never had to leave campus.

According to sources, Corine Poncho, the power-hitting first baseman who sat out last season, has rejoined the Cowgirl softball team. An official announcement is expected later Tuesday afternoon.

During the season, Landreneau stated that Poncho was always considered in good standing with the program despite her surprising decision to miss the year and focus on her studies.

Email newsletter signup

Landreneau saw his young team become a surprise four-time Southland Conference regular-season champs. The Cowgirls are the first SLC team ever to win four straight titles.

McNeese finished the year 41-20 and advanced to the title game of the SLC championship series, where the Cowgirls lost heartbreakingly to Southeastern at home. Poncho was often seen attending many of the home games.

In 2024, Poncho led the Southland Conference with 15 home runs as a sophomore, finishing with a .313 batting average and 36 runs batted in. She also walked a league-best 34 times while scoring 48 runs.

Poncho earned first-team all-SLC honors for her efforts, as she also stole 16 bases. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman, Poncho hit .341 over 41 games with three homers, 15 RBIs, and nine walks.

During her senior season at Notre Dame High School in Crowley, she set the national record for home runs in a season with 32, driving in 71 runs, and was named Miss Softball in Louisiana.

Her return to the roster will bolster a lineup that includes Jada Munoz, who had a breakout season last year with 15 home runs in her first season as a full-time starter at third base. Also expected back is Alexis Dibbley, who missed the second half of last season with an injury.

As a rookie in 2024, Dibbley hit .351 with six home runs and 13 doubles in 57 games. She was named the SLC and Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

The trio should give McNeese a powerful middle of the order next season.

Landreneau confirmed Tuesday the signing of transfer infielder Maddie Weeks from Southern Mississippi. Weeks hit .299 last year while starting 51 games for the Golden Eagles.

“Maddie is a nice addition for us,” said Landreneau. “She is a high-energy kid who can play all over the field and brings a lot of experience with her.”

The Cowgirls will bring back a strong core for next year, as they will likely be the favorites to repeat as SLC champions for the fifth time.